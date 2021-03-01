Gov. Mike Parson directed State Attorney General Eric Schmitt to investigate complaints of price gouging of natural gas in the aftermath of last week’s extreme cold streak.
Schmitt should start his investigation in New Haven.
The city owns and operates the natural gas line from the Hermann city limits to New Haven, including a line that serves the city of Berger.
In an emergency meeting Thursday night, New Haven’s board of aldermen discussed how to pay for the jaw-dropping $1,451,885.53 natural gas bill it received from its supplier for the month of February. To put this in perspective, the city paid $63,453.89 last year in February.
Aldermen voted to use $75,000 in city reserves and have its citizens and businesses pick up the rest of their portion of the costs but allow them to spread the payments over a year. Residents can expect to pay roughly four times what they paid in January, an alderman told The Missourian.
In the meantime, city officials are scrambling to figure out how the price spike happened, how to prevent it in the future and whether the state or federal government can provide them any relief.
And, of course, whether they are victims of price gouging. But that much seems obvious.
They are not alone. Natural gas prices skyrocketed in a number of Missouri towns and in communities across the Midwest in the wake of a record-breaking cold spell.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the city of Fulton paid as much as $700,000 one day last week for natural gas. Prices shot from $2.45 per dekatherm earlier in the year to $225 per dekatherm – a unit roughly equivalent to what a house typically uses for one day of heating.
How did this happen? Extreme weather spurred residents from Mississippi to Minnesota to crank up electric heaters, which pushed demand for electricity beyond grid operators’ worst-case scenarios, according to the Associated Press.
At the same time, many gas-fired power plants in Texas and other states were knocked offline because of icy conditions, and some plants appeared to suffer fuel shortages as natural gas demand spiked nationwide.
A spokesman for the American Gas Association, which represents more than 200 local energy companies, said Feb. 14 and 15 set a record for the largest natural gas demand in U.S. history over a two-day period.
The shut down of gas wells in Texas and Oklahoma caused wholesale spot market prices to spike as high as 100 times typical levels, forcing utilities and other natural gas users to incur exorbitant costs.
Smaller municipal gas buyers that purchase natural gas on the spot market through brokers, like New Haven, were hit the hardest in Missouri.
But many suspect market manipulation or “price gouging” played a role in some of the crazy price increases.
For his part, Parson pledged the state will not tolerate “any effort to price-gouge or take advantage of customers.” He encouraged Missourians with concerns to call the attorney general’s consumer complaint hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
The attorney general can expect to receive some angry calls from New Haven residents.