Driving on Franklin County roads was particularly hazardous these past few days due to the first major snowstorm this winter.
But the uncomfortable truth is driving on county roads can be dangerous even in good weather. That is due to the drivers, not necessarily the roads.
Statistics compiled by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the reporting period of 2017-2019 show just how treacherous traveling on roads in the unincorporated portions of the county can be due to reckless and impaired drivers. Our county ranks high statewide in a number of cringe-worthy driving categories including:
•Fourth overall in the total number of vehicle crashes;
•Third overall in fatal crashes;
•Fourth overall in the number of crashes involving drivers 21 and under;
•Second overall in the number of fatal crashes involving drivers 21 and under;
•Third overall in car crashes involving drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts;
•Second overall in fatal crashes with drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts;
•Third overall in distracted driving crashes involving drivers 21 and under;
•First overall in distracted driving crashes involving drivers 21 and under with disabling injuries;
•First overall in speeding-related crashes involving drivers 65 and over;
•Fourth overall in alcohol-related crashes; and
•Third overall in fatal alcohol-related crashes.
These are just some of the categories that our county had the unfortunate distinction of ranking at or near the top statewide, according to the patrol.
According to data from that recent three-year reporting period, a total of 3,523 vehicle crashes occurred within Franklin County’s unincorporated areas. Of those, 990 of the crashes were deemed speed related and another 822 crashes were linked to distracted driving. Reports indicate Franklin County had 425 crashes involving an unrestrained motorist.
Some background on these statistics. Franklin County is the third-largest county in the state with over 300 miles of state roadways and 700 miles of county roadways. That factors into these rankings.
So does our county’s population and the fact that we are located adjacent to the most populous county in the state. In many of the categories, the actual number of incidents is small, but when compared to other counties in the state, we rank high.
Still, there is no denying that most, if not all, of these accidents and the injuries that accompany them, are preventable.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department appreciates this — it lives the statistics. It is the agency that patrols the county’s unincorporated areas and it responds to the crashes and near misses caused by reckless or drunk and impaired drivers. Its deputies write the violations and witness the human misery that goes along with these accidents.
The sheriff’s department has spent time and capital over the past few years trying to eliminate risky behaviors on our roads through educational programs and other outreach. It has had some success as our county’s rankings are static or slightly lower in some of the categories the patrol tracks.
The rankings have ebbed and flowed over the past several years. But the fact remains we are still too high in too many categories. One thing the sheriff’s department tracks closely is traffic fatalities and, fortunately, there hasn’t been any so far in 2021 in the unincorporated portion of the county.
That’s the good news. But just in the last year, the sheriff’s department has written thousands of speeding citations, over 100 driving-while-intoxicated violations, and nearly 400 safety-belt violations.
Obviously, there is more work to do to bring our county’s statewide rankings down. There is more to be done to keep our roads safe. The solution is obvious, and isn’t hard to achieve yet remains confoundingly elusive for way too many drivers for way too long:
Do the right thing. Slow down, don’t drive recklessly, wear a seat belt and don’t drive impaired. So easy, yet so hard.