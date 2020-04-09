Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.