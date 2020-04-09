Three out of four hospitals in the U.S. surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases move toward their projected peak.
A federal watchdog agency Monday warned that different, widely reported problems are feeding off each other in a vicious cycle. The problems include insufficient tests, slow results, scarcity of protective gear, a shortage of breathing machines for seriously ill patients and burned out staffs anxious for their own safety, the Associated Press reported.
Mercy Hospital Washington is implementing a plan to separate COVID-19 suspected patients from other patients. It is taking steps to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.
An assistant inspector general at the federal Department of Health and Human Services told the AP that “there is this sort of domino effect,” adding “these challenges play off each other and exacerbate the situation. There’s a cascade effect.”
The inspector general’s report is based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals around the country, from March 23-27. With hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily, the situation is becoming more dire for many of the nation’s 6,000 hospitals, the AP reported.
“Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19, and keeping staff safe,” the report concluded.
It’s likely every hospital in America is going to have to deal with this, the inspector general said.
Mercy, like other hospitals, is dealing with the situation the best it can. People need to be assured that hospitals are taking every possible step to ensure patient safety along with the safety of staff members.