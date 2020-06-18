The U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling Monday protecting gay and transgender workers from job discrimination is being met with cheers and disgust here and throughout the country.
That’s par for the course with any historic decision dealing with civil rights.
Some are saying “it’s about time” while others are decrying the ruling as another example of our country slipping further into moral decay.
The 6-3 decision written by Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch held that discrimination based on homosexuality or transgender status constitutes sex discrimination under Title VII because “homosexuality and transgender status are inextricably bound up with sex.”
Justice Samuel Alito, in a dissent, called that position “preposterous,” underscoring divisions on the court (and the country), arguing that discrimination because of sex isn’t the same thing as discrimination because of sexual orientation.
The decision resolves a split of authority among lower courts and impacts U.S. employers with 15 or more employees, which are covered by Title VII.
It also means that states like Missouri, which does not specifically recognize a discrimination claim based on sexual orientation, will now have to do so.
In reality, recent discrimination cases here based on sexual orientation have shown that hasn’t always been an obstacle for plaintiffs collecting significant damages.
However, the high court’s ruling is likely to have sweeping implications in other areas of the law from health care to education to adoption and parental leave benefits. There is also the question as to whether the decision would threaten religious liberty. That is what worried critics.
It will take more litigation and court decisions to clarify many of these issues which were not before the court.
But whatever side you land on this issue, take a moment to consider the threshold point. While the decision will no doubt invite more employment discrimination cases, at its core, this isn’t a legal matter as much as it is a fairness and workforce development one.
Whether it is codified in law or not, it is wrong to treat people unfairly or to discriminate against them because they are different. This point is axiomatic.
Employers who do so will not be able to recruit and retain good employees. Employees won’t tolerate unfair treatment in any form. That is how the modern world works.
Successful employers already know this. Any business that doesn’t judge its staff equally and fairly and solely on their merits and talents and not on other issues, won’t stay in business long.
That’s why a growing number of employers already prohibit discrimination on sexual orientation in their companies.
These are not legal concepts, they are practical ones.