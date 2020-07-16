Last week we reported that 207 Franklin County businesses and organizations received millions in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans through the Small Business Administration to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
The names of the recipients and the range of loan amounts came in on deadline, and we didn’t have reaction from the business leaders who received the loans.
Late in the week, Jeff Dieckhaus, president of The Meramec Group in Sullivan, which received a PPP loan of more than $2 million, sent an email telling us we missed the mark in not explaining the “many, many jobs that would have been lost” without the federal stimulus.
“It’s been a real blessing to our organization,” Dieckhaus said, “and I’m sure it’s been a blessing for the rest of the companies on the list.”
The Meramec Group was founded by Dieckhaus’ grandfather in 1962 as a footwear components company after he left Brown Shoe Co. Today the company makes polyurethane products, including footwear components, antifatigue mats and a line of footwear called Klogs. The company has operations in Sullivan, Mo., China and the Dominican Republic and employs close to 1,000 people, including about 250 in Sullivan.
Dieckhaus was in China in early January on his annual visit ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations. The virus was “water cooler talk” then with many likening it to the flu, he said. Within days of his visit, Dieckhaus said the number of cases exploded and the country started shutting down businesses. “We quickly understood the impact the virus was going to have on our operations,” he said. “Ours is a very labor-intensive business, and we knew labor was going to be impacted.”
When the virus hit in the U.S. in March, the company’s biggest customers reduced or canceled orders almost immediately, Dieckhaus said. In response, The Meramec Group cut executive salaries by 20 percent and instituted a 10 percent cut for other salaried employees in an attempt to cut costs, but Dieckhaus knew that wasn’t going to be enough.
The PPP, he said, was the lifeline the company needed to keep its workers employed. The Meramec Group worked with Commerce Bank in St. Louis on the loan and started a work-share program, with a three-day work week at one plant so employees could draw the $600 in weekly federal supplement dollars, and the company could keep its plants running. “We didn’t want to lose our workers because their skills are so valuable,” he said.
“Our business is still below normal. For the first 10 weeks or so we were at about 40 percent capacity, and today we are running at about 70 percent of pre-COVID levels,” he said.
The Meramec Group is considered essential because its customers supply the military, but that work alone wasn’t going to be enough, Dieckhaus said. “It was lean, but we kept people working. We were able to focus on maintenance and accelerated some innovation projects, including the completion of our factory expansion in West Sullivan, all with the goal of keeping our people working and creating new jobs.”
But he said without the PPP, the company could not have kept its skilled labor. “The government gave an unbelievable protection to American companies,” he said. “And we saw it as our responsibility to use it.”
If you received a PPP loan and want to share your story, contact me at tmiller@emissourian.com.