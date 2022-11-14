There were few surprises in Missouri’s midterm elections. Our local elections went as expected and, likewise, things panned out pretty much as predicted in statewide races.
Our county and our state continued its Republican trajectory.
With Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s easy victory over Democratic state Rep. Alan Green in the race for Missouri auditor, come January, every state office will be held by a Republican. Democrats managed to pick up a few seats in the Missouri House, but both chambers will remain overwhelmingly GOP.
The biggest election story nationally was that the “Red Wave” never materialized. Still, when all the recounts and run-offs are over, Democrats still may lose their majorities in one or both houses of Congress. You can argue Trudy Busch Valentine did better than expected, but Eric Schmidt is going to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. It wasn’t a close race.
Perhaps the most interesting election outcome in the Show-Me State Tuesday is voters narrowly approving an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana. The constitutional amendment passed statewide by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin despite the fact that it failed in 100 counties including Franklin where 56.62 percent of voters opposed it.
Most of those counties were in outstate Missouri. The majority of those counties elect conservative Republicans. It is why, even after Democrats’ modest gains on Tuesday, Republicans will still retain super-majorities in both chambers of the Missouri legislature.
The passage of this amendment continues the recent trend of our largely conservative state passing what many consider progressive or liberal issues through the initiative petition process. In recent years, Missourians have approved Medicaid expansion, increases to the state’s minimum wage and medical marijuana as well as a repeal to a “right to work” law via this process.
The success of the recreational cannabis measure is bound to irk those Republicans who opposed the measure as well as those who have long sought to curtail our state’s ballot initiative process. It’s no secret some legislators resent the ability to take issues directly to the people because it takes away their power. It’s why some want to make Missouri’s initiative petition process harder and more expensive.
While we opposed Amendment 3, and the special interests that bought and paid for it, we hope it doesn’t serve as the catalyst for restricting the initiative petition process. We may not have liked the outcome on this issue, the initiative petition process is still an essential tool in our democracy. In fact, as many have pointed out, it is the most direct form of democracy.
It is an especially effective tool when elected lawmakers refuse or neglect to take action on an issue that resonates with voters. The issue of legalizing recreational marijuana is a good example of that.
State lawmakers knew that there was a good chance a referendum on recreational marijuana was coming once medical marijuana passed in 2018. Polls showed widespread support for legalizing pot for recreational use. It was no secret the forces that passed medical marijuana would try for recreational pot as they previously had in other states.
Lawmakers could have taken action to address or at least control the recreational use of pot legislatively. They should have. To be fair, some did try only to be rebuffed by the political process.
Nonetheless, when lawmakers failed to act, special interests stepped in and took the issue directly to the people. They convinced voters to approve a measure crafted on their terms. Lawmakers had their chance, but as is often the case, were unable to reach a consensus.
Since it was approved by voters over a century ago, Missourians have voted on more than 100 ballot initiatives. Our initiative petition process granted to the people is an important check on our elected leaders.
Our present system works. It doesn’t need to be reformed. We believe that to be the case even when we don’t like the outcome.