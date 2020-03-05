Legalized marijuana is big business.
You don’t have to be an economist to figure that out. It’s evident to anyone following our state’s effort to implement a medical marijuana program.
Missouri voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018. Since then there has been a freewheeling scramble by state and national entrepreneurs to get in on the action.
The state received over 2,000 applications from 700 different groups for 338 licenses to grow, process or sell medicinal pot.
The high number of applicants wasn’t unexpected. The licenses could prove to be very lucrative. The revenue from medical marijuana sales is expected to exceed $100 million by 2025.
If pot is eventually approved for recreational use, which many believe is just a matter of time, the licenses could be even more valuable. That has been the case in other states.
The state announced the successful applicants earlier this year. It’s not surprising that many of the applicants who were turned down by the state are now crying foul.
Some are complaining that the selection process was rigged in favor of insiders and national marijuana conglomerates.
State lawmakers are holding hearings to hear the criticisms of the rejected applicants, which include conflict of interest claims and allegations of undue influence by powerful lobbyists.
According to reports, some complaints focus on how national marijuana businesses and board members of marijuana trade groups are tied to about two dozens business groups that each won five or more of the licenses.
Some of the rejected applicants are threatening legal action.
Is anyone surprised over allegations of insiders exerting influence over the selection process of business licenses to an emerging market that is expected to be worth millions? This is, after all, Missouri, where this sort of thing is part of the political fabric.
And no one should be surprised that national pot businesses wanted a piece of the Missouri market. Marijuana is big business across the country as more and more states move to legalize its use for medicinal and recreational purposes.
One of the things applicants learned early on in the process is that national pot businesses had a leg up on novices. They had the acumen and the experience.
Any applicant for a Missouri marijuana license would be wise to align themselves with a national pot concern which has been through the process before and knows the trade.
Like any new industry, legalized marijuana is about supply and demand. And the demand in Missouri is sky high.
The state estimated that about 19,000 Missourians would eventually get certified for medical marijuana in the first year of the program.
As of Feb. 1, 31,000 people have been certified. At the current rate, 50,000 to 60,000 people could be certified when dispensaries open later this summer.
That number is likely to climb in the coming years.