Tragic outbreaks in health care matters often lead to positive developments in the same field in meeting the challenges of curbing the spread of a disease.
Take face masks that are important in battling the spread of COVID-19. We didn’t know there was a shortage of them until there was a widespread of the coronavirus in the world. Usually a face mask in a health care facility is used only one time and then is discarded. That was the practice for many years. They were discarded because of possible contamination by germs.
Now a system has been developed to decontaminate the masks for reuse — perhaps up to 20 times.
Gov. Mike Parson announced that beginning next week hospitals, other health care providers and first responder agencies will have the opportunity to utilize the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) to safely decontaminate N95 masks for reuse. After two decades of research, and approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the system uses a process of vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate the masks.
The system is 100 percent funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, allowing the mask decontamination to be provided at no cost to health care providers. There will be up to 13 drop-off and pickup sites located in the state for health care providers and first responders to drop off their N95 masks for decontamination. Each facility or organization will be responsible for packaging their masks. The program will offer 72-hour service.
Battelle continues to research additional personal protective equipment (PPE) that can be decontaminated.
This is an emergency program created due to the shortage of PPE equipment.