Franklin County is holding its own in terms of population, according to a recent study based on U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released in May.
Our county experienced “modest” growth over the past decade but not at the same pace as other collar counties that comprise the St. Louis metro region.
It’s not capturing the same “intraregional” migration from St. Louis City and County that other counties like Warren, Lincoln and St. Charles counties have over the past decade, according to demographer Mark White, author of the study.
In terms of population growth, those counties are booming. By White’s analysis, Franklin County grew by about 3 percent over the past decade, making it the 19th-fastest-growing county in the state over the past 10 years — not bad, but not booming.
Jefferson County grew by 3.4 percent and was the 18th-fastest-growing county. Franklin and Jefferson counties had a combined growth of almost 10,500 net new residents between 2010 and 2020. Compare that to St. Charles County’s growth of 44,000 residents over the same time, and you get a better sense of the recent migration trends in the greater St. Louis region.
St. Charles county, with a population of 406,000 residents, is now considerably larger than the city of St. Louis, which saw its population drop below 300,000 this past year for the first time since the mid-1800s.
Despite significant investment in St. Louis, the city is still trying to reverse the suburbanization trends that have plagued it for decades.
Franklin County’s estimated population is now 104,469. Driving the growth in the county over the past decade is the city of Union, which grew by a whopping 16.5 percent, according to White’s research. By contrast, Washington grew by only 2 percent.
Union’s growth is not surprising. The city has been on the move in terms of attracting new residents for the past 20 years. Affordable housing stock is one of the many reasons for its growth trajectory.
Over the past decade, Missouri’s population grew by only about 160,000 residents, or 2.8 percent. This growth trails the national rate of 7.4 percent and every neighboring state except for Illinois. In fact, only 11 states in the country experienced less population growth than Missouri, according to the Show-Me Institute.
Why is any of this relevant? White notes that the pace at which regions gain or lose population can reveal much about their overall economic health.
If a city or county grows faster than the state or the nation, it is likely generating sufficient economic opportunities to attract new residents. Growing populations create more potential customers and workers for area businesses. Growing communities also are more likely to have expanding tax revenues to support public services and local schools. Anyone who has been to Denver, Colorado; Austin, Texas; or Atlanta, Georgia recently understands this dynamic.
By contrast, White notes, slower-growing or declining populations could indicate a struggling economy that leads workers to look elsewhere for employment opportunities. Moreover, communities with significant out-migration and aging populations are more likely to face diminished tax bases and consolidated schools.
Census results are important because they are a measure of a state or a region’s relative desirability. There are myriad reasons people move into or out of a town, county or state. Nevertheless, local and state leaders need to keep an eye on demographic trends so they can respond with appropriate policy measures.