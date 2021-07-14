Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Tuesday that will increase Missouri’s gas tax by 2.5 cents a year, beginning in October until the tax hits 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025.
It’s been 25 years since our state’s fuel tax was last raised. That’s not surprising given our state’s steadfast aversion to new taxes.
Unfortunately for consumers, the increase in the state’s gas tax comes at a time when overall gas prices are climbing — up 40 percent since January. Gas prices are at the highest levels they have been in seven years, according to the Automobile Association of America (AAA).
People are complaining about the high cost of gas. The timing for a gas tax increase couldn’t be worse. And fuel costs aren’t expected to drop anytime soon. A spokesperson for AAA told CBS MoneyWatch that she believes they will rise another 10 to 20 cents between now and the end of August.
The average price of a gallon of gas in Franklin County Tuesday was $2.87 — higher than the state average of $2.82 but considerably lower than the national average of $3.14, according to data provided by AAA.
But what impacts drivers most is that gas is about $1 higher than a year ago. Prices are higher on just about everything, but nowhere are Americans feeling the pain more than at the pump.
And people want to pass the blame. It’s why some Republicans blame President Biden for the gas price increases. Politicians like to make political hay out of higher gas prices — they always have no matter who is in office at the time the prices take off.
The main factors behind the steep climb in gas prices, according to AAA, are rising global oil prices, businesses reopening as COVID-19 eases across most of the U.S. and pent-up demand for travel. It’s basic supply and demand.
These attacks holding Biden’s policies responsible for higher gas prices are silly and false. Gasoline prices are closely connected to crude oil prices — and a president has virtually no control over that, according to Glenn Kessler, a fact checker at the Washington Post. “The world is emerging from a pandemic that sent oil prices tumbling. Now the price of crude oil is going up. Simple as that,” he wrote this week.
But there’s no denying Missouri’s new gas tax increase will contribute to the overall cost of a gallon of gas in our state wherever that price lands in October and going forward.
Our GOP governor is likely to feel some heat for approving the gas tax hike, which was passed by a general assembly dominated by Republicans. It took some political moxy to pass it, especially after voters turned down previous efforts to raise the gas tax.
But the increase was long overdue given our state’s deteriorating infrastructure and nearly $1 billion in unfunded transportation needs. At 17.4 cents per gallon, Missouri had the second-lowest fuel tax in the nation. Something had to give.
But this needed investment in our state isn’t going to silence critics who only judge politicians by the price at the pump.