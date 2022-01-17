Politics breeds speculation perhaps more than any other subject.
A recent commentary piece in The Wall Street Journal titled “Hillary Clinton’s 2024 Comeback” fueled speculation about the 2024 presidential election.
The low standing in polls of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on many issues has led to speculation about potential presidential candidates, even at this early date.
The guess here is Hillary still wants to be president. She came close to knocking off Donald Trump, winning the popular vote by nearly three million ballots. Of course, Trump won decidedly more electoral votes and that’s what counts.
In politics one has to have unbridled ambition, an ability to bounce back after setbacks and a toughness to reach a goal. Hillary has all that but she hasn’t committed to be a candidate again. However, it is clear she hasn’t foreclosed the notion of about running again. In some Democratic circles, she is considered the front runner. There is no doubt she could raise the necessary money to run a formidable campaign.
Of course, a lot can happen in three years. President Biden says he plans to seek re-election. He has to say that to maintain what support he has as he deals with his agenda. To say otherwise, would make him a lame duck. But there is a rupture in his party as serious as in the Republican Party. To many, there is a growing leadership vacuum in the Democratic party.
Hillary and her former-president husband Bill have trunk loads of baggage. But voters have short memories and politics, like the rest of life, often comes down to timing. The Democrats don’t appear to have a strong bench with a roster of emerging superstars. Hillary is hard to match in name recognition and overall experience in government. She would have to have a moderate agenda to win the support of many Democrats and Independents.
We don’t know if she could win the trust of enough voters to be elected in 2024. And who the Republican candidate will be, of course, is an unknown at this time.
The op-ed in The Wall Street Journal was written by Douglas E. Schoen and Andrew Stein. Schoen is founder and partner in Schoen Cooperman Research, a polling and consulting firm, whose past clients include Bill Clinton. Stein is a former New York City Council president.
Since Schoen has worked for the Clintons in the past, was The Wall Street Journal commentary the opening salvo in Hillary’s campaign?