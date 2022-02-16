It’s no surprise that a prosecutor has declined to pursue criminal charges against a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter — at least among lawyers and those who traffic in common sense.
Last year, journalist Josh Renaud discovered that Social Security numbers for teachers, administrators and counselors were visible in the HTML source codes of a publicly accessible state website. Anyone could find the sensitive personal information simply by right-clicking within a browser and hitting “View Page Source.”
Renaud did the right thing by contacting the state so officials could correct the problem before he wrote about it. He also laid out to state officials in an email the steps he’d taken to find and confirm the security flaw, according to the “Missouri Independent.” The Missouri Department of Education, which operates the site, initially planned to thank the reporter.
Then Gov. Mike Parson intervened.
He killed the apology and went after the reporter, whom he matter-of-factly accused of “hacking,” vowing to pursue criminal charges against him. It was a wild claim — and one that was soon debunked by cybersecurity experts and even the FBI.
The story blew up as technology and cybersecurity experts across the country blasted Parson’s lack of understanding about how websites work and for his attempt to characterize the reporter’s actions as criminal conduct.
Still, Parson pursued a smear campaign against the reporter. He ordered the state highway patrol to conduct an investigation and repeated his claims that the reporter committed a crime. He claimed it would cost taxpayers $50 million to respond “to this one incident alone and divert workers and resources from other state agencies.”
A political action committee that promotes the governor’s agenda launched an attack ad calling the incident “Fake News” and accusing the Post-Dispatch of “purely playing politics.”
Last week, a Cole County prosecutor declined to file charges against the reporter. Renaud said the decision not to prosecute was a relief and characterized what happened as “political persecution of a journalist, plain and simple.” He added, “But it does not repair the harm done to me and my family.”
The last part of Renaud’s comments signals legal action, which is often how abuses of power are adjudicated. The bottom line is the reporter did the state a favor by exposing a design flaw that should never have occurred in the first place. Renaud acted ethically by contacting the state before reporting on it, which should have been the end of this story.
Fix the problem and move on. That’s called leadership. Instead, the governor went after the messenger to deflect blame. That’s called politics.