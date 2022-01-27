Here’s to hoping that the Missouri Air Conservation Commission is successful in persuading the Environmental Protection Agency to eliminate vehicle emissions testing requirements in Franklin County.
As Missourian Union Editor Geoff Folsom reports in this issue, another push to do away with the federally mandated requirements, this time by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, could mean the arbitrary inclusion of our county in the program could come to an end.
It’s about time. We say that not because we are opposed to clean air but, rather, because Franklin County has met federal air quality standards for some time. Many think our county was never really out of compliance with the federal standards and certainly isn’t responsible for the quality of air in St. Louis.
Rather, as a collar county, we were lumped into the St. Louis region because of our proximity to St. Louis, where the real air pollution is being generated.
Emission tests are a hassle and an added expense to owning a vehicle. They also are increasingly unnecessary as technology to reduce emissions has improved significantly since testing began across the country in the mid-1980s. Newer cars run much cleaner. They are not the same contributors to air pollution as they once were.
We appreciate Brinker’s efforts on this issue. It’s past time for our county to be saddled with this unfair and unnecessary burden.