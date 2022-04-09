Why are gas prices so high? At a hearing this week before a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcomittee there were many theories offered and plenty of finger pointing.
Democrats blamed the oil industry for price gouging. Republicans blamed President Joe Biden’s green energy policies. Oil company executives blamed the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply-chain shortages.
Oil executives also blamed individual gas stations for pump prices that reached record highs last month, noting it is the gas stations, not the oil companies that set retail prices, arguing they have little control over pump prices.
Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States this week was hovering around $4.16, according to the American Automobile Association, nearly a dollar more than it was on Jan. 1 of this year. While it is less expensive in this area, and has receded some in the last few weeks, high gas prices are still causing real economic pain for local residents. The pain is greatest for low- and middle-income folks who rely on their cars to commute to work, shop and pick up their kids from school.
Politicians and energy executives pass the buck (and stretch the truth) on whose responsible for high energy prices in Congressional hearings, while working families get squeezed paying exorbitant prices at the pump. That’s nothing new. Neither is blaming the president for rising gasoline prices. It is a political ploy that has been used for years — it happened during President Trump’s term and President Obama’s term. It doomed President Carter’s reelection bid in 1980.
When American’s are angry about an issue, especially things like runaway inflation, they blame the person at the top. That’s the political reality — even though experts say U.S. presidents have little to do with gas prices, which are more closely driven by global markets/conditions than federal policies.
Experts say recent sky-high gas prices are the result of a confluence of factors. As COVID-19 restrictions eased and economies rebounded quickly, demand for oil spiked. Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions exacerbated the situation, as did the current rise in inflation, causing gas prices to shoot up. Then the war in Ukraine broke out, causing further disruptions to global supply chains as a result of sanctions placed on Russia
Still, Democrats on the committee accused oil companies of “ripping off Americans” during these volatile times by placing shareholder profits before reinvesting into more production or lowering prices.
They pointed out that the six companies represented at the hearing, BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Shell USA, recorded a combined $76 billion in profits in 2021 — some of their biggest profits ever, according to Politico. Together, the oil companies issued about $40 billion in dividends last year and have executed or announced $45 billion in share buyback programs in 2021 and 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Now that’s a lot of money to shareholders but it’s coming at the expense of the American people, who need you to dramatically increase production, not shareholder wealth,” Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said.
Politico wrote, “Pallone asked each executive whether they would consider cutting dividends or buybacks, something none of them would commit to.
Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo, noted crude oil had returned to the same price it was before Putin invaded Ukraine, yet gasoline remained 50 cents per gallon higher than it was in late February.
“Something doesn’t add up,” DeGette charged, insinuating that oil companies were taking advantage of a global crisis and intentionally gouging consumers to maintain high profits.
The executives acknowledged they were making billions in profits because of high crude oil prices, but pointed out that they suffered massive losses the previous year. Exxon CEO and President Darren Woods said the $23 billion profit his company posted last year came after a $22 billion loss in 2020.
What is really behind sky high gas prices? It could very well be a combination of all of the theories asserted at last week’s hearing. All we know for sure is everyday Americans are feeling the pain and President Biden is going to suffer the political consequences.