President Joe Biden has made unifying Americans one of his main goals. He didn’t help that promise Thursday when he held his first formal press conference since entering the White House.
Biden blamed the border crisis and the poor migrant housing conditions on former President Donald Trump, who he said dismantled facilities to hold children and adults, forcing his administration to rebuild them. Although there is some truth to that statement, the president was deflecting attention to an issue that his administration is clearly bungling.
As the Associated Press and other fact-checkers have pointed out, Biden misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the U.S. since his predecessor was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.
Biden said his policies were not the cause of an increase in children arriving at the border as Republicans have claimed, instead blaming Trump for neglecting Central America while in office and for implementing policies that led to overcrowding in facilities at the border.
To place most of the blame on Trump for the present conditions at border crossings instead of admitting that much of the fault is his for putting out the “welcome” mat to migrants was disappointing.
Biden was dodging the fact that his administration hasn’t come up with a workable solution to a developing immigration crisis.
His comments didn’t sit well with many Americans who appreciated Trump’s efforts to tighten border security and who can plainly see the situation has deteriorated significantly since Biden became president.
The accusations leveled by Biden against Trump on the border crisis hardly serve to bring unity to the country. Of course, it is rare for any politician to admit blame for anything.
Although it was refreshing to see less acrimony between the president and the press corps at a press conference, it was a little strange to see Biden call on certain White House reporters for questions after checking for their names on one of the many papers he had in front of him.
It appeared Biden had prepared answers to expected questions, which is unusual in presidential press conferences. He answered some questions by flipping through papers he had on the podium and by reading prepared remarks. Other times he spoke off the cuff and did rather well.
People can form their own conclusions about why all the printed prepared answers were necessary.