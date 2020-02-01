Projects can stretch out for decades before a state of fruition becomes reality. This is the case of the extension of High Street to Route A, and farther east to ease the traffic flow on Highway 100, Route A and Pottery Road.
The idea is hardly new. It was discussed in detail more than 20 years ago. Maps were drawn. Since private property was involved for an extension, road blocks developed rather quickly.
The High Street extension discussions have continued off and on over the years. Nothing much happened except that gradually the street was extended south due to developments. It doesn’t take a great deal of vision to recognize developments are going to continue.
The project came up for discussion again this past Monday at the monthly meeting of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee. Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, a committee member, brought up the project. He’s fresh from the Union Expressway project that has zeroed in on the problem at Highway 47 and Highway 50 that has been reported on in length in news stories in The Missourian. That project brought together several governmental entities — county, city of Union, special road district and the state — and it appears that improvement is headed for a successful conclusion.
Brinker suggested the same thing could happen with the High Street expansion if several entities cooperated in the project. That would include the county and state.
One point that will have to be agreed upon is where the extension of High would connect to Route A. City Administrator Darren Lamb said Chamber Drive would be a logical point because it isn’t far from a possible future connection to Highway 47. Lamb’s idea deserves more study, of course.
When the Town and Country Industrial Park site off of Chamber Drive was selected, the nearness to Highway 47 was a factor that was not overlooked.
The time has come to cut hay on this project. Lamb said the city of Washington would be willing to host meetings of the interested parties. That’s an excellent idea. Things happen when regular meetings are scheduled to advance projects. Lamb added that the time might be right to begin conversations with property owners about acquiring rights of way. The local highway committee should be involved in the new round of planning.
This “outer belt” roadway needs to be dusted off and moved forward. The longer the wait the more the cost.
This is a project for which there is much justification. The need was identified years ago.
We can’t wait another decade.