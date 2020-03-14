In Franklin County Tuesday, voter turnout in the presidential preference primary election was only 20.7 percent of the registered voters. Needless to say, that was a pitiful showing — almost an embarrassment. Only 14,748 ballots were cast. The county has 71,182 registered voters.
There were 8,177 ballots cast for Democratic candidates and 6,529 for Republicans.
In the county, Democratic voters gave 59 percent of the ballots cast for Joe Biden and 35 percent for Bernie Sanders.
President Donald Trump on the Republican ballot won with 97.3 percent of the votes cast, or 6,349 total.
The election didn’t create much interest. The only candidate on the ballots who did any advertising to speak of in the county was Democrat Mike Bloomberg, who actually dropped out of the race right before the election. He received 131 votes. The top candidates spent only several hours in the state to campaign.
Tim Baker, Franklin County’s chief election official, had predicted a 45 percent voter turnout, based on other elections of this type.
Statewide, the voter turnout was only about 25 percent of the registered voters.
That reminds us of while visiting Cuba some years ago and listening to a young student who was critical of the United States who said Americans have the bad government they have because they don’t vote. He was right about the voter turnout in some elections — too many do not vote.