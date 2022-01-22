Here’s another sign our country is on the decline: Americans are reading fewer books.
That’s according to a recent Gallup survey, which found that “US adults are reading roughly two or three fewer books per year than they did between 2001 and 2016.”
The survey, taken in December 2021, found that overall the average of number of books read during the past year per adult is down to 12.6, a drop from 15.2 in 2016. The results include books in print, on electronic devices, as well as audiobooks.
That’s the smallest number that Gallup has measured in any prior survey dating back to 1990. At peak consumption, in 1999, the average American reported getting through 18.5 books.
The Gallup poll found the steepest decline among college graduates, who averaged more than 21 books a year in 2016 and just 14.6 books last year according to the Hill. Women tend to read more books than do men, 15.7 last year versus 9.5, while older Americans over the age of 55 read more than those in middle age.
But on a troubling note, every category of reader in the Gallup survey is reading less: men, women, college graduates, old people and young people. It is an across-the-board decline that is downright distressing.
“Reading appears to be in decline as a favorite way for Americans to spend their free time,” Gallup’s Jeffrey Jones wrote in an analysis of the finding.
The survey results are, in some ways, counterintuitive. The pandemic caused millions to restrict their outside activities and stay at home. You would have thought that would have spurred a readership boom. Jones suggests that digital distractions may be the reason for the decline.
If there is a silver lining in the poll, Gallup found little decline in the overall number of Americans who generally say they read books. Just 17 percent of Americans said they did not read a book last year, virtually unchanged from the last several times Gallup asked the question in 2016 and 2005. They are just reading less.
On another positive note, even though Americans finish fewer tomes, book sales have boomed during the pandemic. Americans purchased more than 825 million printed books in 2021, up nearly 9 percent from 2020 and well over the 693 million sold in 2019, according to NPD Books, an industry analysts. That’s good news if you believe, like us, that books are the passport to knowledge, understanding and power. If the survey results are accurate, these newly acquired books are just waiting to be read.
Regardless, our hope and our counsel is that collectively we as a nation can turn these recent survey results around. Buy a book. Or better yet, visit one of our area libraries – we have some outstanding ones close to home – and check a book out at no cost. Or simply pick up the one off your nightstand and have at it.
America could use some more knowledge, understanding and power right now.
Read on!