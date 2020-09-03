Every crisis inspires scam artists who view it as an opportunity to make a fast buck from unsuspecting victims.
The St. Louis office of the Better Business Bureau uses a scam tracker to advise citizens of the latest scams.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis region has experienced a surge in phishing scams reported to the BBB scam tracker.
Phishing is a cybercrime in which a target or targets are contacted by email, telephone or text message by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure individuals into providing sensitive data such as personally identifiable information, banking and credit card details, and passwords.
The information is then used to access important accounts and can result in identity theft and financial loss.
The BBB said a number of consumers recently reported receiving text messages telling them they have a package.They ask you to claim ownership and confirm delivery of the package. At the end of the message is a URL. Clicking the link to the URL could open the user to the possibility of a virus or they may be asked to input personal identifying information.
The BBB said the pandemic has given scammers a number of different ways to attack unsuspecting consumers. The BBB advised people to approach any unsolicited communication — be it a text, email or phone call — with a healthy dose of skepticism.
For information about COVID-related scams, visit bbb.org or call 888-996-3887.