The word hero is being used today to describe first responders, especially nurses working in hospitals. In every sense of the word it is appropriate for all first responders because they are risking the possibility of being exposed to a carrier of COVID-19. It is especially true for the nurses and other health care workers in nursing homes where the virus has killed people.
But another type of hero is being celebrated this Sunday when all mothers have their special day.
Mothers are special in the human race. Their role in life is special. What they do day in and day out in caring for their offsprings makes them heroes.
Mothers make sacrifices daily to ensure the well-being of their children. They do without because in most households the children come first. Mothers are guardians. The love never ends. It is perpetual. Mothers unite families. They endure hardships and never complain.
We have single mothers. We have mothers who tend to jobs in workplaces, and really have two jobs, one away from their homes and at home. The strength to do that is remarkable.
Mothers volunteer to make life easier for others. The kindness they deliver is outstanding. The wisdom they have makes conditions better.
Mothers deserve their day in the sun. They should be recognized.
They are special! They are heroes!