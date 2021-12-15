Give Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) credit for saying out loud what many members of his party have been saying privately for some time — enough already with the blowhards.
Speaking recently at an event hosted by the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC, Crenshaw torched the House Freedom Caucus, calling lawmakers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., “grifters” and “performance artists” who tell “lie after lie after lie.”
“There’s two types of Members of Congress: There’s performance artists and legislators. The performance artists are the ones that get all the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well, they know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw’s comments were directed at “everybody in the Freedom Caucus,” which, aside from Greene and Gosar, includes Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. — all of whom have become notorious for their ability to draw headlines with inflammatory remarks, according to Salon.
Crenshaw’s indictment of the radical wing of the current conservative movement is long overdue. His use of the term “performance artists” is spot on. He could have used the Texas term “All hat and no cattle,” which would have worked just as well. But either way, their shtick is getting old. Toxic role playing is not a winning strategy for Republicans. The truth is Americans are sick of blowhards from both parties.
Republicans also should be sick of the hypocrisy.
Crenshaw pointed out that GOP voters would likely “cringe” to learn that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), an outspoken Trump critic who voted to impeach the president on the charge of “inciting an insurrection” on Jan. 6, actually voted with the former president more often than many Freedom Caucus members when it came to legislation.
In fact, it’s lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus, he added, who rank among the lowest when it comes to their votes aligning with the former president’s.
Fact-checkers have confirmed this at least with respect to Jordan, Gosar, Gohmert and Gaetz.
We haven’t always agreed with Crenshaw on his policy choices, but he’s right on this issue — just as he was right when he tore into the conservatives who helped organize the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying that “all of the members who called for everyone to come and fight ... were scattered like cowards while the Capitol Police had to do the fighting.”
Congress needs more legislators, the kind of political leaders who actually get things done, and fewer flamethrowers and loudmouths who crave attention and television cameras. These pretend conservatives rake in money by being stars, while they they pump the well of crusdades, wedge issues and the endless conspiracy theories – the lie after lie after lie that Crenshaw mentioned.
Sadly, the performance artists have the momentum and energy in politics right now.