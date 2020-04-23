There was a rush to seek funding (loans) from the Small Business Administration by small businesses and the $350 billion allocated for it as part of the federal rescue program went fast. The Payroll Protection Program was designed to keep people employed for the next two months.
While it will serve its purpose for eight weeks, the big question is what happens after two months if the economy doesn’t improve by then. Will the small businesses be in a position to keep people employed after the two-month period?
Nobody has the answer to that question.
There is no question that the PPP rescue plan will help small businesses for the next two months by keeping people on the payroll.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to keep the program going by allocating more funding but the parties differ on details.
The attraction to the program is that the loans can be forgiven if companies meet certain requirements. Three-quarters of the loans must be used for payroll expenses. The rest can be used for rent, utilities and mortgage interest. If a business doesn’t meet these requirements, the funding is a two-year loan at 1 percent interest.
The PPP will keep people employed for the next two months. The hope is that it truly will be a rescue program.