The biggest media story of the week has left many of us asking which is more distressing — that some of the richest people in America paid little or no income taxes at all multiple times in the mid-2000s or that their confidential tax information was leaked, possibly by someone in the IRS.
ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism website, published a story Tuesday outlining how the 25 wealthiest Americans — people like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet and Elon Musk — pay little in income tax compared with their rising fortunes — or in some years, nothing at all.
“According to Forbes, those 25 people saw their worth rise a collective $401 billion from 2014 to 2018. They paid a total of $13.6 billion in federal income taxes in those five years, the IRS data shows. That’s a staggering sum, but it amounts to a true tax rate of only 3.4%,” ProPublica wrote in the first of a series of stories detailing how America’s billionaires avail themselves of tax-avoidance strategies beyond the reach of ordinary people.
That contrasts with most Americans who live paycheck to paycheck, amassing little wealth and typically paying more to the federal government as their income rises. The average working stiff pays a higher tax rate. In recent years, the median American household earned about $70,000 annually and paid 14 percent in federal taxes, according to ProPublica.
“Taken together, it demolishes the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most. The IRS records show that the wealthiest can — perfectly legally — pay income taxes that are only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, their fortunes grow each year,” the article reads.
A couple of thoughts. First, in this day and age, does anyone believe that everyone pays their fair share of taxes? Is anyone really shocked that the super rich are able to avoid paying theirs? The scandal isn’t that the rich are using tax avoidance strategies to lower or eliminate their tax burden; the scandal is that our byzantine tax code allows it.
Bezos, Buffet and Musk aren’t doing anything illegal when they don’t pay anything in taxes. They are simply taking advantage of a system that benefits those who tend to have their wealth tied up in stocks and real estate, allowing them to avoid taxes on unrealized profits.
The rich can afford to hire lawyers and accountants to exploit every part of the tax code to pay the minimum amount of income tax the law allows, but they aren’t the only ones who seek to minimize their tax burdens — we all do it. Most taxpayers employ the same approach, be it individuals or corporations. You can argue it’s unfair for the super wealthy to pay nothing in taxes, but it’s not illegal.
The fairness of the U.S. tax system has been debated for decades, but most economists agree that simplifying and reforming the tax code would not only make it more transparent and fair but also help the economy. It should be pointed out that some of the individuals profiled in the ProPublica story have advocated for some of these reforms.
Change the rules, change the result. The logic for needed reforms is overwhelming, yet they never happen. The burden of taxation is increasingly warped and favors the rich because they have influence in Congress. Does that surprise anyone?
We can and should have a serious conversation about improving the equity of taxation. It’s long overdue.
But what is more unsettling is that ProPublica was able to obtain 15 years of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people. Questions abound on how exactly that happened.
The unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax information is illegal. How did ProPublica get this information? The news organization is refusing to say other than that it came from an anonymous source, and they didn’t solicit the information.
Federal authorities are investigating this breach. They should. Whoever leaked this data should be prosecuted and go to jail. The release of any private citizen’s tax returns raises serious privacy concerns.
ProPublica argues that the public interest in knowing this information at this pivotal moment outweighs that legitimate concern. We disagree and ask where this ends in terms of leaking private citizens’ information.
If it’s all right to disclose the tax information for the rich, then it’s all right to disclose it for all of us.
ProPublica is right when it argues that there are widespread problems with how the U.S. tax system works. When America’s richest are paying proportionately less in taxes than those struggling from paycheck to paycheck, the tax system demands a radical overhaul as others have suggested for years.
But in this case, we can’t square the end justifying the means, especially if the data was leaked by the IRS. It just feeds the cynicism and mistrust citizens have with their government in general.