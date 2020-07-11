There has been a lot of media scrutiny on the Paycheck Protection Program lately which is appropriate.
Anytime the federal government doles out hundreds of billions of dollars to businesses, taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability.
The U.S. Small Business Administration released more information this week on the 4.9 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans it made as part of Congress’ $2.2 trillion CARES Act coronavirus relief package.
The new data – the most complete look at the recipients to date – generated a new wave of scrutiny and criticism of the program.
Congress’ intent in creating the PPP last March was to help small businesses — those with fewer than 500 employees — weather the pandemic by covering their payroll costs for eight weeks through a forgivable government-backed loan.
The money does not need to be repaid if funds are used to keep workers on the payroll and other conditions are met.
Congress later tweaked the PPP rules by expanding the period companies could use the loan proceeds and loosening some of the other requirements.
The SBA data released this week indicated 207 Franklin County businesses received PPP loans of more than $150,000. (Information on companies receiving less than $150,000 has not been released.) Our newspaper was one of those recipients.
From the outset, and to no surprise, the PPP was politicized.
The SBA celebrated it as an “indisputable success.” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza crowed, “by any measure, the PPP is accomplishing its mission.” The Trump administration claimed it was responsible for saving 51 million jobs.
Critics say those numbers are inflated and point to a number of issues with the program as evidence it hasn’t been as successful as the federal government claims.
One of the glaring problems with the program is large, publicly traded corporations were able to use loopholes to qualify for PPP loans. Some returned the money after public outcry.
More recently, it was learned businesses owned by members of Congress received loans as well as those with close ties to Wall Street and President Trump. Even firms owned by foreign companies qualified for PPP loans.
More discouraging, there is evidence PPP loans went to companies that didn’t experience revenue losses and didn’t reach many of the businesses that needed them the most.
While this is disappointing, we shouldn’t lose sight of the big picture. The PPP’s main purpose of keeping employees on the payroll was achieved. That is the consensus nationally and mirrors the feedback we have heard from loan recipients in this area.
While a few loans have gotten a lot of bad press, keep in mind that 75 percent of PPP loans have been for under $150,000 and really did help small companies retain workers. It is one of the reasons PPP is viewed as one of the most successful parts of the CARES Act.
Experts say the surprising jobs rebound in May was almost certainly due in large part to the billions of dollars of forgivable PPP loans to small businesses.
The big question many employers are mulling right now in the midst of a still-lingering pandemic is what is going to happen when the PPP loan money runs out?