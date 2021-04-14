Tim Baker has an exceptional singing voice. No kidding, our county clerk has pipes. He calls it a hidden talent.
Franklin County’s top election official cut a video of himself singing a plea to citizens on the office’s Facebook page urging them to get out and vote on election day. Regrettably, he couldn’t serenade county voters to the polls in any significant numbers in last week’s municipal election.
Only a paltry 6.88 percent of eligible county voters cast a ballot — a new record low for our county. That’s pathetic.
It is especially disappointing following November’s general election where more than 72 percent of registered voters made it to the polls.
What happened? Why the reversal in turnout? It wasn’t because there weren’t any compelling races on the ballot. With the exception of New Haven and Sullivan, there was at least one contest for a local office on each ballot. Across the county, there were races for mayor, school board, alderman and even a school bond issue.
Perhaps most disheartening was the election in Luebbering, where none of the 96 eligible voters showed up to vote in a school board election — the only item on the ballot.
If you were to ask any of those registered voters whether education was important to them, they probably wouldn’t hesitate to say yes. But not so important to cause them to cast a ballot in a race for a position that plays an important role in keeping local schools on track. A good portion of our local taxes goes to fund education, and local school boards have a big say in how that money gets spent.
The same could be said for any of the local races. Most of the things that impact our daily lives happen on a local level and are influenced by local politics. Presidential elections understandably grab a lot of the media’s attention, but if the street you drive every day needs repair, you call your alderman or mayor for help.
One thing that the pandemic taught us is that local elections have consequences. If your community passed a mask mandate or your child’s school closed, it may have been due to a decision made at the local level.
These things matter. These are the issues we debate around the dinner table. But that didn’t motivate the overwhelming majority of county voters to go to the polls to cast a vote, even though it likely was the impetus for some candidates to run for local office.
Voter turnout in local elections has historically lagged behind state and federal races. It has plummeted in recent years. The result is that an extraordinary unrepresentative set of residents determine how local governments distribute services and spend the tax dollars that local governments control.
That’s not good for democracy. So what’s the answer?
Some suggest combining local elections with state and federal elections. Baker is not a fan due to the extra work it would cause his office in tailoring ballots to comport with each municipality’s local races. Experience tells him voters would not even see or bother to vote on the back of a crowded November ballot.
Baker is working on some other ideas to boost voter turnout in future local elections. He wants to make it easier for citizens to find information and remove barriers preventing people from voting to make for a stronger, more representative government.
We hope he can find the answer so everyone’s voice is heard.