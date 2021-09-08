We have written a number of editorials about the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. over the years. We’ve gone so far as to call them one of the best volunteer fire companies in the country. Our view comes from having watched them work up close and witnessing firsthand their professionalism and dedication.
A volunteer fire company is a collection of individuals bound by a common mission and purpose of serving and protecting others that dates back to 1852.
We wrote about one of those individuals, Harvey Dieckhaus, in the most recent installment of Senior LifeTimes, which ran in the Weekend Missourian. Dieckhaus was recognized for 50 years of service to the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. at its annual banquet earlier this summer.
Fifty years is a long time to do anything, much less something as demanding as being a volunteer firefighter, which is a 24-hour, 365-day-a-year commitment. But for Dieckhaus, like many in the Washington volunteer company, he was just doing something he enjoyed — serving others.
“There really wasn’t a day I didn’t go to the firehouse. I truly enjoy it,” Dieckhaus said, reflecting on the close bonds he forged in 50 years as a volunteer firefighter. He called the volunteer fire company a “family.”
The Washington volunteer fire company is a family with a strong and proud family history steeped in tradition. In many ways, Dieckhaus is the epitome of a Washington volunteer firefighter and that tradition.
He answered the call of duty when he was young — in his case, in high school. He quickly adopted the fire company culture and developed a passion for firefighting and serving others. He, like many others, has devoted his life to the department and its mission.
Fellow firefighters describe Dieckhaus as unassuming and laid-back but as someone who has channeled his unique gifts and talents to meaningful contributions to the department. Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said Dieckhaus “brings a high level of integrity and a commitment to do the right thing” to everything he does for the department. “He is just a solid person,” he added.
Dieckhaus is one of eight living firefighters who have recorded 50 years of service or more to the department, according to Frankenberg. Another 11 firefighters have between 40 and 50 years of service. That says something about the unique appeal of this volunteer organization.
We thank Dieckhaus and all of the other senior members of the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. for their service and dedication. They are the backbone of our fire company.
They are the unsung heroes who have devoted a lifetime to putting others before themselves and serving our community without thought to personal gain or fanfare, often risking their personal safety. They are part of a noble volunteer tradition that started with our forefathers and continues today.
Thanks for all you do to protect and keep our community safe.