We owe Ted and Pat Jones a debt of gratitude.
The St. Louis area couple’s idea for a rails-to-trails project across Missouri in 1990 was visionary.
The couple spent a lifetime championing conservation causes in our state. But perhaps none as significant as the Katy Trail State Park, which is considered one of the most successful rails-to-trails conversion projects in the country.
The Katy Trail would not have been possible without the support of the Joneses, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson noted. He’s right. The couple worked tirelessly for years and spent millions of dollars in personal funds to make the trail a reality.
Today, at its 30th anniversary, the Katy Trail is recognized as one of the crown jewels of the Missouri State Park’s renowned system, drawing about 400,000 bikers and hikers each year from across the country and the world.
Missourian Feature Editor Karen Cernich, in a piece on the trail’s anniversary this past weekend, reported those numbers have been even higher the past several months as people have flocked to the trail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joneses’ dream was for a trail to help Missourians connect with nature and the Missouri countryside and to bring new life and activity to the small, former railroad communities along the trail. They could not have foreseen its popularity during a pandemic.
Three decades after its inception, it’s clear the Joneses’ dream has been realized.
The trail has spurred commercial development and generates about $20 million a year for the state’s economy. It has put our state on the map for those who take trail riding seriously.
It’s also the reason parking lots for the Katy Trail at Marthasville, Dutzow and Augusta have been filled to capacity on recent weekends.
The trail has provided a much-needed respite from a relentless pandemic. It’s one place you can go to put the pandemic out of your mind for a little while.
All you have to do is head into the woods. Which is exactly what Ted and Pat Jones were hoping would happen.
Like many of our readers who use the trail, we’re fortunate it’s in our backyard. You can’t beat it for the views of the Missouri River and the surrounding countryside. Best of all, it doesn’t cost anything to use.
And it’s a great way to clear your head during a pandemic.