President Joe Biden said he feels our pain — the pain at the grocery store, the pain at Walmart, the pain at the car dealership, and the pain at the gas pump — especially the pain at the pump.
Rising prices on just about everything is causing Americans unease. That, in turn, is causing the Biden administration heartburn. It also has caused the President to shift his messaging. Last summer, when inflation started to rear its ugly head, Biden suggested it would be temporary. In September, he said “there was a lot of evidence that gas prices should be going down but they haven’t.”
In recent weeks, Biden has tried a new approach when discussing inflation, a more empathetic one. He feels our pain, he understands what we are going through and he is working to bring prices down.
He’d better hurry up on bringing prices down. It’s the biggest and most urgent concern for most Americans right now and if inflation persists, it will spell disaster for Democrats in November’s mid-term elections. Republicans already are favored to retake the majority in the House. If prices keep climbing it could be a wipeout for Democrats.
Inflation hit a 40-year high last month. Gasoline prices nationally are the highest they have been in about seven years.
California’s gas prices reached an all-time high last week, topping out at $4.72 per gallon. While California’s gas prices have always been higher than the rest of the country, there is an expectation prices will keep rising if war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine.
The President is in a tough spot. He needs to convince the public that he has done a good job of managing the economy through the pandemic and that the country is on the right track because of his policies and leadership.
On a number of economic fronts, he can cite success — record job gains, a surging stock market, unprecedented wage gains for low-income workers and GDP growth not seen in decades.
The problem is that while wages have risen for many workers, they have been wiped out by rising prices. And while there is little any president can do to impact fuel prices, voters have traditionally held them accountable for their level.
Former Obama Treasury Secretary Jack Lew put it this way: “Inflation is something people feel in a different way than they do other economic indicators. The price of gas is reflected every time you get a tank of gas.”
Fairly or unfairly, no manner of political speak is going to change that reality.