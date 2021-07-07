It was disappointing to learn that our representative in the U.S. House, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, is against the expansion of Amtrak services. Usually, he is in step with people in our area in his opinions about a wide range of federal government policies.
He told The Missourian that he is opposed to a proposed funding increase for Amtrak that is in the pending $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure being debated in Congress. Included in the bill is a $66 billion funding increase for passenger rail service that also would benefit rail freight services. He said the 800 percent increase in the bill for rail services isn’t “reasonable.”
People in this area are thankful they have rail passenger service because it gives them an alternate way to travel across the state. It is all the more welcome because of the condition of Missouri’s highways and bridges, which not only carry much traffic but also are hazardous because of a lack of funding needed for improvements.
With Washington being a stop for Amtrak service that runs from St. Louis to Kansas City daily, about 12,000 passengers a year get on and off trains at the Front Street station. Our veteran U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, recognizes the benefits to our state from Amtrak service. He emphasized that Amtrak helps take pressure off the interstate highway system. According to an analysis by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Amtrak carries more than 172,000 passengers annually in the state, which generates more than $86 million in economic benefits.
“We benefit from good transportation policy more than most places do,” Blunt told The Missourian.
There are many visitors from the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County who travel here by train. These “one-day” tourists contribute to our economy. The same is true for other towns along the Amtrak route, including Hermann. Taking the train to and from Jefferson City is popular.
Over the years, we’ve noticed whenever funding for Amtrak is up for debate, many of our elected representatives don’t appreciate the value of rail travel to our state since they don’t live near the passenger train routes. They have a better understanding of being near an interstate highway. A passenger train route is just as important, but it can be a tough story to get across to some elected officials.
For the benefits to Missourians, we hope the funding for Amtrak will be included in the pending bill and the funding will be significant enough to maintain and expand rail passenger and freight services.