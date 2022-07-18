Ed Menefee, one of the best police chiefs to ever serve the city of Washington, hung up his badge Thursday. He will be missed. In a tumultuous era of policing nationwide, Chief Menefee has been a steady leader who improved the department and its standing in the community.
Menefee was a successful chief because his focus was always on the community he cared so deeply about. He brought a community-minded perspective to his work each and every day. Menefee was equal parts exemplary law enforcement officer and community advocate. His devotion to Washington was reflected in the way he carried himself and led the department.
Menefee made a difficult job look easy. He was an effective leader because he was blessed with an abundance of integrity and empathy. He was criticized by some for the latter trait, which is a quality not always associated with law enforcement or a police chief. But Menefee’s compassion for others is what set him apart. He had a big heart. He cared. That’s what made him special and why so many admired and respected him.
Menefee stood out in the department because he was always consistent and fair in the way he treated people — whether it was a citizen or one of his officers. His door was always open and his officers knew they could count on him to listen and to have their backs. But he never let his relationship with his team or those in the community interfere with his job.
In many ways, Menefee’s retirement is the end of an era. He worked 37 years for the Washington Police Department in a supervisory capacity, including stints as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and interim chief of police. Prior to coming to Washington, he was the chief of the Gerald Police Department. His 37 years with the Washington department makes him one of the longest-serving officers in its history. His 42 total years in law enforcement ranks him among the longest-tenured cops in this county’s history.
He was appointed chief in 2016, but by that time he already had served several tours as interim chief. He was so well-thought of that the Washington City Council amended the ordinance establishing the educational qualifications for police chief so he could be appointed. Under the prior ordinance, the chief position was limited to those who had a bachelor of science or equivalent degree in criminal justice or a similar field. Menefee didn’t have the degree, but the council made an exception because he had distinguished himself as an exceptional leader.
It was a smart move by the council. They knew Menefee was the right person for the job. He had the tools to navigate the small-town politics that had derailed previous chiefs. He had deep roots in the community and more importantly, he understood the concept of community policing. You could argue he wrote the book on community policing. He was that good at it.
Menefee didn’t let the council down. He took a well-functioning, professional police department and improved it, moving it forward. His greatest legacy could very well be the team of officers he recruited and mentored. If they reflect his same sense of community collaboration, and his qualities of integrity and empathy, Washington will be in good hands for years to come.
We owe a debt of gratitude and appreciation to Chief Menefee for his cooperation with this newspaper over the years, especially his willingness to speak openly on difficult cases and issues. He was accessible to us, just as he was to the rest of the public. He understood that the press has a role to play in public safety and never tried to duck or dodge tough questions.
But we are especially grateful to him for his willingness to go the extra mile by getting behind the causes near and dear to us, like our Family Reading Night. Our guess is very few police chiefs in the country would dress up as Goldilocks and perform in a skit in front of hundreds of kids and their parents. Chief Menefee had no qualms doing just that in 2016. He has a wonderful sense of humor and was always eager to join in the fun.
It is fitting that Menefee is one of the grand marshals for this year’s Town & Country Fair parade along with former Mayor Sandy Lucy and retired Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich. Like his fellow marshals, he’s earned the honor to lead one of our community’s best traditions. When he was appointed chief in 2016, he received a standing ovation from everyone in the council chambers. Our guess is he is going to receive the same treatment from everyone along the parade route in a few weeks.
Thanks for your service, Chief Menefee!