Perhaps President Joe Biden’s strategy to boost his sagging approval ratings – hovering at 43 percent – was to hold a press conference. It doesn’t appear he pulled it off. In fact, he may have hurt his standing with Americans even more.
When the nearly two-hour conference ended Wednesday, the best that can be said is he tried to defend his record after one year in the White House, and he wasn’t successful. It’s clear to us that press conferences aren’t the best forum for him to communicate his message to the people. He comes off as too defensive.
But he had to try something. Polls indicate Biden is more unpopular after his first year than any other president since 1945, except for Donald Trump, and he already is being written off by many as a failed president, as Washington Post columnist Max Boot noted recently. There is real frustration over the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises.
That’s part of the problem. Biden, like many who run for president, made too many promises that he hasn’t been able to fulfill. With all of his time in the federal government, he should have known he wouldn’t be able to accomplish all of them. To be fair, with the many complex issues on his desk and with only 50 votes in the Senate, it was impossible to make good on all of his promises.
His biggest failure, in the minds of many Americans, is that he failed to unify the country as he pledged. Granted, one year is too little time to fulfill that promise and, again, he should have understood that. Given the division in this country, and the fact that 70 percent of Republicans don’t even recognize that he was legitimately elected, it is probably another impossibility.
Regrettably, you can make a case that the divide is even wider today — a year after Biden took office.
Since he hasn’t been very close to voters the past year, he, and probably his close advisers, believe he has a chance to improve his standing with the public by being “out there” with them. That’s why he is planning to stage rallies across the country.
Will that help improve his ratings? It may with a few voters, but the outlook for him is not favorable, especially with the many domestic and international issues facing this country. There are some political observers who believe that more public exposure will hurt him because of the ineptness in his presentation style, which includes blunders with his message.
That was never more evident than his comments regarding the Ukraine-Russia tension. When asked by a journalist how America would respond to an act of aggression by the Russians, he responded by saying the economic sanctions we would impose would be devastating. But then he backed off by saying that minor incursions may not mean the full measure of sanctions would be imposed. That caused alarm in Ukraine.
He also was questioned about our poorly planned departure from Afghanistan. The president defended our exit, saying he would not extend a forever war. Our Afghanistan exit did not sit well domestically or with some of our friends in other countries.
Although there have been some gains in economic conditions, especially in job creation, which has set records, Biden took solid punches on the rise in inflation, which his policies have helped fuel.
He praised and took credit for the progress in combating the Covid-19 virus, but didn’t live up to his promise to end the pandemic. He underestimated the total impact of the pandemic. Of course, he had company in that issue.
The press conference was not a complete failure and consideration must be given to what journalist/author John Dickerson wrote in his 2020 book, “The Hardest Job in the World, the American Presidency.” It’s not too late for him to turn things around.
If he can separate himself from the extreme left-wing of the party, he has a chance.
