Off the Vine
Within a 30-mile radius of Washington, there are dozens of wineries. Some are old and some brand new. All of them have a story to tell.

That is why we are introducing “Off the Vine,” a new feature in the Missourian. Once a month, we will profile an area winery and a particular wine. Our goal with this feature is not to simply promote local wineries, but to showcase the wines they are producing, which experts agree are increasing in quality to the point where they are rivaling wines produced in California and elsewhere in the country.

