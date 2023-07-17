Within a 30-mile radius of Washington, there are dozens of wineries. Some are old and some brand new. All of them have a story to tell.
That is why we are introducing “Off the Vine,” a new feature in the Missourian. Once a month, we will profile an area winery and a particular wine. Our goal with this feature is not to simply promote local wineries, but to showcase the wines they are producing, which experts agree are increasing in quality to the point where they are rivaling wines produced in California and elsewhere in the country.
Regardless of whether you prefer white or red or perhaps a port, Missouri wines are consistently winning national awards. That’s not a new phenomenon. Missouri wines have been receiving national and international acclaim since the late 1800s, when Norton wines from Hermann took home gold medals at several World Fairs. As we have mentioned before, West Coast wines get the glory, but Missouri has a longer history of growing grapes and winning awards. There is a perception among some that Missouri wines are not as good as their left coast intermediaries. But that is changing as Missouri wines continue to triumph in competitions and turn heads.
And some of the better Missouri wines are produced a short drive from here. That puts this area in a prime spot to capitalize on an industry with a rich tradition and real momentum.
Our first installment of “Off the Vine” features Blumenhof winery and its Devil’s Den Red. The third generation of the Blumenberg family are involved in running this authentic winery. The winery’s co-founder, Jim Blumenberg, along with his son Mark, was one of the many ambassadors and pioneers of the local wine industry. We are privileged to share their story.
