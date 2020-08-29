The Franklin County Area United Way is having a campaign this year.
Repeat: The United Way is having a campaign this year.
This fact can’t be stressed enough. While the 2020 campaign will be different from past campaigns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way is conducting a fundraising campaign – just like it always does at this time of the year.
And, as in past years, the campaign is critically important for our county. That hasn’t changed.
Now more than ever, we need to support the United Way.
That’s because the pandemic has put additional stress on the 53 partner agencies the United Way serves.
Nonprofits are struggling. It’s a tough time to ask for money with all the uncertainty that goes with a pandemic. Yet these community agencies’ very survival depends on the generous support from the public.
While it may be a year like no other with layoffs, furloughs and school closings caused by the pandemic, the United Way’s overwhelming desire to help those in need hasn’t changed.
That’s the heartfelt message Phillip Kleekamp, president and 2020 campaign co-chair, delivered in a video message to kick off this year’s campaign.
Check out the video at franklincountyuw.org. One of the things it reaffirms is the volunteer support of its board members who do so much of the heavy lifting during the annual fundraising campaigns.
In past years, the United Way would announce an auspicious fundraising goal and challenge the business community and others to hit it. The community would rise to the challenge and surpass the goal.
There is no stated fund-raising goal this year. Instead, as United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg told The Missourian, “The goal is simply to raise as much as we can to help as many people as we can.”
United Way relies heavily on workplace campaigns. That won’t happen with the same intensity this year as many businesses have instituted restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. This is a serious dilemma for the organization’s fundraising efforts.
These are unprecedented times and we need to help each other out in every way possible. We can do that by supporting the United Way.