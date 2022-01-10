Sometimes it takes a death to remind us of the good people among us. Often we take for granted the first responders, the officers who protect us, our health care workers, our volunteer firemen, and the countless volunteers who provide all kinds of services to our communities.
The recent death of Lt. Bob Rothrock of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who lived in Dutzow and Washington and other Missouri cities, was an example of the good people in our midst.
After serving our country in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam during that war, he joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He served as a trooper for 30 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. His duties included serving as commander of a SWAT team. He attended the FBI Academy and earned a college degree in criminal justice while in the Patrol.
Bob and his wife Carlene during his time in the Patrol served as foster parents, while raising their two daughters and a son. After he retired from the Patrol, Bob served as a substitute teacher in the Washington School District and was a volunteer at his parish school, St. Vincent de Paul. He also did other volunteer work.
His many activities and commitment to the Patrol didn’t stop him from being a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Americans say “thank you for your service” to military veterans and the same words need to be said to all first responders, especially to all law enforcement officers who protect lives and properties of citizens and to our volunteer firemen and our health care workers for their commitment to the citizens of our communities.
All the paid and volunteers who provide vital services to the public are deserving of recognition. The Missourian joins others in giving them a salute of thanks!