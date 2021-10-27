So it turns out cutting off the $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployment wasn’t the tonic for a chronic labor shortage after all.
In fact, it appears it had little to no impact in motivating people to return to work.
That’s according to a state-by-state analysis by The Associated Press, which found that three months after half the states began ending that federal payment, there’s been no significant influx of job seekers.
The Associated Press found that workforces in the 25 states that maintained the $300 payment actually grew slightly more from May through September than they did in the 25 states that cut off the payment early, most of them in June.
The $300-a-week federal check, on top of regular state jobless aid, meant that many of the unemployed received more in benefits than they earned at their old jobs.
In states that cut off the $300 check, the workforce — the number of people who either have a job or are looking for one — has risen no more than it has in the states that maintained the payment.
That federal aid, along with two jobless aid programs that served gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally Sept. 6. Yet America’s overall workforce actually shrank that month, according to AP.
That’s not what this newspaper or many local business leaders predicted. It’s not what Republican politicians like Missouri Gov. Mike Parson predicted, either.
Parson cut off the federal unemployment benefits in Missouri in June. At the time, 56,000 Missourians were receiving regular state unemployment benefits, which would have come with the $300 supplement, according to a Department of Labor and Industrial Relations spokeswoman, and 90,500 were receiving federal enhancements, according to The Kansas City Star.
Missouri, the data from AP suggests, has seen no growth in its workforce since ending emergency benefits.
Cutting off the federal aid hasn’t changed the labor dynamic for Missouri employers. They are still desperate to find workers. That’s true in Franklin County, across the state and across the country.
The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. Yet job growth slowed in August and September. That is despite a near-record number of available jobs.
Why is this? Various theories abound, but even economists concede it is something of a mystery.
They point to a range of factors that are likely keeping millions of former recipients of federal jobless aid from returning to the workforce. Many Americans still fear contracting COVID-19, for example. Some families lack child care. Staffing at child care centers has fallen, reducing the care that is available and further complicating the issue.
Others remain on the sidelines looking for work for higher pay, more benefits and more flexibility. They are just being more choosy before jumping back into the job market.
Labor experts say the pandemic appears to have caused a reevaluation of priorities, with some people deciding to spend more time with family and others insistent on working remotely or gaining more flexible hours.
Some couples are making the decision to live on one income so a spouse can care for children, and some older, more affluent workers have decided to retire earlier than they had planned.
For whatever reason, there are more working-age people sitting on the sidelines, not actively looking for a job, than there were before the Great Recession. These shifts in the labor market, compounded by supply chain disruptions, have created real heartburn for the U.S. economy.