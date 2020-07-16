Missouri Gov. Mike Parson attended the annual Missouri Cattlemen’s Steak Fry in Sedalia over the weekend.
He posted photos of himself and his wife enjoying the event on his Twitter feed. The photos were what you might expect from such an event – the governor grilling steaks, guests posing for photos with the state’s chief executive.
Pretty routine, noncontroversial stuff. It’s the type of campaign stop many Missouri governors make during election years, and an expected one as Parson happens to be a cattleman himself when he isn’t serving as the leader of our state. This is a governor who approvingly calls beef “the wholesome protein we all love.”
But these aren’t normal times. And this is anything but a typical campaign year. We are living in a pandemic. COVID-19 has disrupted everything.
Parson wasn’t wearing a face mask at the Cattlemen’s outing, despite the fact that health experts say masks are a good way to stop the spread of the virus.
The majority of attendees at the steak fry weren’t wearing masks either. The group, judging by the gray hair in the photos, included many senior citizens – a population that is particularly at risk for complications from the coronavirus. There didn’t appear to be a lot of social distancing going on at the event. No one seemed to care.
Parson’s critics pounced. They blasted “#nomaskMike” for his apparent hypocrisy, having tweeted the day before that Missourians should take precautions against the virus, including warning people that if they can’t social distance, they should wear a mask.
The criticism comes at a time when our state and the nation are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
Parson, like most GOP governors, follows President Trump’s lead on most issues. That makes sense. Missouri is Trump country. The president won the state in a rout last election. Parson is close to the president personally and ideologically.
In fact, Parson joined the president in Washington, D.C., last week at a summit on Safely Reopening America’s Schools. Neither Trump nor Parson wore face masks at that event.
But that was earlier in the week. Trump reversed course on Friday. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus, he wore a mask in public during a visit to Walter Reed military hospital. He even told a reporter that he was “all for masks.”
Will Parson follow suit? Time will tell, but a poll released Monday may provide some motivation. The poll showed Parson in a “statistical dead heat” with Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Earlier polls showed Parson ahead.
The race is tightening. Voters are going to judge incumbent politicians on how they led during the coronavirus crisis. Leading by example is powerful in politics. It’s something both Trump and Parson should consider when it comes to wearing face masks during this pandemic.