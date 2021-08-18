No vax, no entry

Vaccine passports — proof that you’ve tested negative or have been vaccinated against certain infections — are a controversial subject in the age of COVID-19.
Like mask mandates and orders by companies that employees must be vaccinated or face termination, they can be lightning rods. They create tension. They generate lawsuits.
But they are rapidly becoming a pandemic precaution requirement in the music industry and at concert venues. For many fans of live music who have been deprived of experiencing their favorite bands for the past 18 months, they are grateful, even ecstatic, for them.
To them, they aren’t a flash point in the latest culture war. They are the ticket to the return of what they yearn for — live music. They aren’t a burden; they are a gift.
Last Friday, over 4,000 people flashed vaccine cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before entering Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis to see the rock band Wilco perform. If fans minded the band’s mandatory entry requirement, it was hard to tell from all of the smiles. There were few empty seats; it doesn’t appear the new rules hurt ticket sales.
Even more fans are likely use vaccine passports (though no one calls them this because of the politically charged overtones) to gain entry to the band Maroon 5’s concert later this week at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. Other acts as wide-ranging as Jason Isbell, Dead & Company and Foo Fighters are now requiring attendees to provide proof of vaccination.
Although some artists like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison have refused to play concerts where proof of vaccination is required, more venues across the country are implementing COVID-19 safety protocols that include requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 24 to 72 hours and strongly encouraging mask-wearing.
One of the country’s largest concert promoters, AEG Presents, announced last week it will require proof of vaccination for all concertgoers and staff members who enter its clubs, theaters and festivals nationwide by October.
This week, another new concert venue in the area, the Factory in Chesterfield, announced it was requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before entry for concerts or events. The Factory is among a growing number of St. Louis-area venues that have adopted similar policies.
More venues will follow suit. So will more bands. The concert promoters and the artists are trying to create an environment that is as safe as possible amid another surge in coronavirus cases that already has caused the cancellation of a number of recent festivals, tours and shows. Who can blame them?
They are trying to keep the music industry alive after a devastating year and a half. They want to work. Fans want that, too. That is why vaccine passports are the way forward for the near future.
Isbell, who has been outspoken in his stance on requiring vaccinations or a negative test at his shows, has two words for those who disagree with his position: “Stay home.”