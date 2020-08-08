Life isn’t fair.
If it was, you would be reading stories about the first few days of the 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair in this edition. The fair queen’s picture would adorn the front page.
If life was fair, the community would be gearing up for the best weekend of the summer, its exclamation point.
We would be readying ourselves for funnel cakes and ice cream sandwiches, Ferris wheel rides, tractor pulls and big-time entertainment. There would be a buzz of energy, excitement and anticipation in the air. The fair rats (you know who you are) would be stirring.
If life was fair, a global pandemic wouldn’t have caused the cancellation of our fair, which was scheduled for this week, along with other fairs across the country.
But life isn’t fair. The fair board made the decision to cancel the event earlier this year when it became clear it couldn’t put on a quality event due to the uncertainties and restrictions caused by COVID-19.
In its announcement, the fair board said, “Today, we’re thinking with our heads, though it breaks our hearts.”
We get the heartache. We feel the loss. But the fair board made the right call. It did the responsible thing. It understood social distancing and fairs do not go together. The fair board has always emphasized safety in its planning so it’s not surprising it erred on the side of caution in pulling the plug.
We know it wasn’t an easy decision. The fair is part of the fabric of our community. It brings people together like no other. It showcases our region’s volunteer spirit. It is a happening.
It’s one of the premier events of its kind in the nation. It may be billed as the second largest in the state, but many contend it is the best.
It is also an economic dynamo for the community. Last year’s fair had a total economic impact of $1.4 million after expenses. It brought in $2.3 million in revenue, with more than $174,000 in profit paid to the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, and more than $178,000 paid out to participating nonprofits.
Organizations, including the Washington Optimist, Lions and Rotary clubs, take the money earned from their operation of food and drink concessions and other activities at the fair and return it to the community in support of student scholarships and other local causes.
There are a few rays of light for fair fanatics.
The fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction will be held this Saturday at noon at the Washington Elks Lodge. Virtual bidding is available for those unable to attend in person. We encourage anyone interested in participating in this year’s auction to visit the fair’s website at www.washmofair.com to review the new procedures.
On Saturday night there will be a fireworks tribute to Jim Tyler, a past fair board member who passed away in 2010. The fireworks will be set off from the soccer fields as they have in the past, but there will be no designated viewing area or concessions. Anticipated start time is 9-9:30 p.m.
It’s not fair that the fair is one of the many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this pandemic will pass and the fair will resume in 2021 — bigger and better than ever.