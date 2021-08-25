Missouri Gov. Mike Parson took some heat in May when he announced the state would stop paying the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement authorized in the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Kansas City Star said the decision would cause needless suffering for Missouri families and would force thousands back into poverty.
Parson wasn’t alone in taking the step to cut federal unemployment benefits for his state’s jobless residents. More than two dozen Republican governors across the nation took the same action in an effort to push reluctant workers back to the job market. They argued the generous benefits were dissuading people from going back to work.
“Many business owners and employers across the state are still struggling,” Parson said of his decision, “not because of COVID-19 but because they can’t find people to fill the jobs.”
The Star and other critics called that assertion seriously misleading, contending that employers can’t find workers at the wages they’re willing to pay. Raise wages and salaries, particularly for low-paying entry-level jobs, and the problem would go away.
Whatever your view, Parson’s decision appears to have worked.
The Missouri Independent reported last week that our state’s payrolls added 15,000 nonfarm jobs in July – almost the exact number of workers who left unemployment rolls when the state ended participation in federal pandemic unemployment relief programs in June.
Many employers in this area feel Missouri’s July employment spike is no coincidence. They say the supplemental federal benefits were unnecessary in a rapidly recovering economy and were an incentive for too many workers to not return to the labor force, disrupting the job market.
Furthermore, employers are paying higher wages to recruit and retain workers. And they still can’t find enough workers.
Regardless, the supplemental federal unemployment benefits that were initiated in March 2020 are poised to end nationwide Sept. 6. It doesn’t appear Congress will extend them again like they did last December or again this past March. There just isn’t the appetite.
And Missouri’s July employment surge offers a glimpse as to why.