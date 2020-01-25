It has become a tradition in the short period of five years. We are referring to the Washington Naval JROTC program and Military Ball, which will be held at the KC Hall Saturday, Feb. 1.
Upwards of 400 people are expected to attend and witness the cadets in a formal setting, overflowing in discipline, demonstrating military precision, and exhibiting social manners that set them apart from most other high school students.
The Ball will feature something special. A graduate of Washington High School who became an admiral in the Navy will be the main speaker. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Rear Admiral William E. Chase III, who graduated from WHS in 1986. It is somewhat rare for a high school graduate who has reached general or admiral rank to return to their school and be the featured speaker, especially at a Military Ball.
Admiral Chase is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and was designated a naval aviator in 1993 and an information professional in 2005. He had several deployments overseas. His bachelor’s degree is in English and he has a Master of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University in information technology. He has a chief information officer certificate.
The Washington NJROTC unit serves both WHS and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. It is based at WHS. Union High School students have been added to the program. The Washington unit now has 97 cadets, with 68 coming from WHS, 12 from Borgia and 17 from Union High School. There are 62 male cadets and 35 female cadets in the Washington unit. The female cadets have increased from 17 last year to 35 in 2020.
In the last three years, 28 cadets have enlisted in the military. The program’s purpose isn’t solely to produce enlistments in the military. The overall goal is to emphasize citizenship and to instill discipline in the cadets. One only has to witness the cadets in action to see that goals have been attained. The unit has 17 air rifles and a Rifle Team that participates in competitive matches.
The unit is supported by a Booster Club which has a number of parents of cadets as active members. The Booster Club is the host for the Military Ball. The unit’s instructor is Master Sgt. Tim Gates, a Marine veteran who has many years of experience as a JROTC leader, and also in the Marine Corps on active duty. Lilly Schweich is president of the Booster Club, which meets monthly. Mike Guzy is a volunteer who coaches the Rifle Team. The Washington unit has received surplus uniforms and equipment from other JROTC units.
One of the side benefits of the program is attendance at the National Flight Academy in Florida in the summer. In the last four years, 15 cadets from the Washington unit attended the one-week program.
The first semester of this school year, the Washington unit had 110 cadets. To obtain financial help from the U.S. Navy, a unit must have 100 or more cadets for a certain period. To remain a cadet, a student must maintain a certain academic grade average and be in good standing in school.
The Ball has benefits also. Master Sgt. Gates said it teaches the proper conduct in a formal dinner setting and it gives the cadets public recognition in that it showcases the cadets in action.
The program is an excellent one with immediate results, parents of cadets have told us. A regret is that we didn’t have JROTC 50 or 60 years ago.
Master Sgt. Gates is doing an outstanding job in molding the cadets into good citizens.