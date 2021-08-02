Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s primary goal of retaking the Senate in 2022 got a little easier Thursday when former Gov. Jay Nixon announced he wasn’t going to enter Missouri’s open Senate race.
Nixon, one of the last Democrats to win a statewide office, was being heavily recruited by state and national party operators in an attempt to put the state in play at a time it has become increasingly Republican.
Every Senate race matters to both political parties in the upcoming midterm elections. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats holding the advantage thanks to the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to break tie votes as president of the Senate. Democrats also hold a nine-seat majority in the House of Representatives.
To many, Nixon represented the best hope Democrats had of fielding an experienced, high-profile candidate in what likely will be an uphill race for the party. Nixon, 65, served as governor from 2009 to 2017. Prior to that he served four terms as Missouri’s attorney general and six years in the Missouri Senate.
Whether Nixon, or any Democrat for that matter, could actually prevail in a statewide contest in 2022 is debatable. The state has turned so red in recent years that the prospects for any candidate with a “D” in front of their name are bleak outside of St. Louis, Kansas City or Columbia. Statewide, Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters by a sizable margin.
Still, Nixon would have been the odds-on favorite to prevail in a primary race and certainly would have made the general election interesting. He has the national connections and ability to raise money that the other democratic contenders lack. McConnell and Republicans writ large are no doubt pleased he is sitting this race out. They know that if former Gov. Eric Greitens wins the GOP primary, given his baggage, the party is vulnerable to a serious Democratic challenger.
The Democrats have other candidates. The problem is no one has heard of them. Their bench isn’t deep or tested. Leading the pack are former state Sen. Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce — not exactly household names. That could change — there is a lot of time before the 2022 race really heats up.
The more compelling primary will undoubtedly be on the GOP side of the ballot where Greitens, current state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey will battle. When it comes to name recognition and star power, the Republicans are loaded in this contest.
Nixon said in a statement his post-political life practicing law and advocating for causes he believes in has been “liberating,” and he wants it to continue.
“While I deeply appreciate the people who have reached out and acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe I will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth,” he said.
He also could have added there is no lane left for a moderate Democrat to run in Missouri — especially rural Missouri. The same is becoming true for moderate Republicans. The political center is disappearing across the country. Some would argue it no longer exists. The far right and the far left have morphed into unrecognizable entities to many voters, and regrettably, that is where the political energy and the action is right now.
And that’s too bad for someone like Nixon. Few politicians know the state and its issues better than Nixon. Although the De Soto native would have a hard time winning votes in rural Missouri because of his party affiliation, none of the declared candidates in either party would do a better job of representing their interests in Washington.
An avid outdoorsman, hunter, conservationist and a public servant who has devoted considerable political capital fighting for rural interests, Nixon has more in common with rural Missouri voters than any of the Republican candidates. Nixon, like GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking a third term, would have put the state’s interests first and would have been a champion for rural Missouri.
But that doesn’t matter as much as it once did in Missouri politics, even though rural voters are calling the shots.