This week marks “National Newspaper Week,” a time when those in our profession take a moment to blow our horn, restate our mission and reaffirm our relevance.
That’s right, newspaper reporting and content are still relevant. Very relevant. You can make the case they have never been more relevant particularly on the local level. People still read local newspapers. They still believe in them and they still rely on them. Newspaper reporting is still driving the entire news ecosystem.
These statements are borne out by hard numbers. In March, the National Newspapers Association commissioned a survey of readers from across the country, conducted by the highly regarded Susquehanna Polling and Research team.
The study found local newspapers as the most trusted source when it comes to learning about candidates for public office. On a 10-point scale (with 10 being the “highest”), local newspapers rated a 7.38, higher than TV stations (6.45), radio (5.58), political mailings (4.63) or social media platforms (2.65).
More importantly, newspaper trustworthiness has grown when you compare this year’s results to a similar 2019 NNA study. On the issue of trustworthiness, community newspapers represented a more trusted news source (5.77 on a 10-point scale) than other news sources, rating higher than national network TV news (5.13), cable TV news shows (4.60) and all others. Social media sources like Twitter or Facebook were rated lowest, at 2.92. That’s higher than in 2019.
Local newspapers also continue to receive high metrics on things like “[it] informs me” (93% agree), “[it] provides valuable local shopping and advertising information (81% agree), and “my household relies on [it] for local news (83%).
“It seems to us,” Jim Lee, president, Susquehanna Polling and Research, Inc., said, “that voters are increasingly hungry for a higher level of professional integrity when it comes to journalism (both local and national) in today’s age of constant cable TV news and partisan leaning news media outlets.”
Lee makes an important point. Community newspapers are often lumped in with what is now collectively and often derisively called “the media.” Some view us as “the media” in the same vein as the talking heads on cable TV who pander to political views for profit. That’s not the news, and that is certainly not this newspaper. There is a huge difference in what we do versus what they do.
Politics, as usual, has brought us to this point. Former President Trump is to blame for much of the confusion and the misdirected stereotyping of “the media.” His ubiquitous use of the term “fake news” on any coverage he disliked as well as describing the press as “the enemy of the people,” led to the politicized us-versus-them narrative that has scrambled many people’s coherent thoughts of what is the news media.
We are not Fox News or MSNBC. Those who read our newspaper know we report on local news. That’s at the heart of American newspapering – preparing timely and insightful reports on what matters most, prepared by hometown journalists who love the communities we serve and the people who live here. Like you, we live and work here, and we’re invested in our community’s successes and challenges.
That’s us, that’s who we are. And every week we strive to do it fully, fairly and with the integrity that is lacking elsewhere. That’s our pledge and our future.
We ask you to continue to support local news. It’s the good stuff.