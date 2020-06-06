There was an election Tuesday. It was ignored by the vast majority of voters in Franklin County. The turnout was just over 7 percent of the registered voters.
If that wasn’t a record low it had to be among the lowest turnouts ever since there was voting in the county. In 1974, in the August primary election voter turnout was 8.4 percent.
There are 70,216 registered voters in Franklin County. The number of votes cast was 5,181.
Tim Baker, county clerk, and chief election official, estimated that the voter turnout would be around 15 or 20 percent of the registered voters.
Why the low turnout? It was an April election that was postponed to the first Tuesday in June due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many voters are still in a self-quarantined status for fear of getting the COVID-19 virus. There were no major issues before voters. There were few contested races for municipal offices and school board positions. There was hardly any campaigning by candidates.
There simply was not much interest in the election. When an election is postponed, it can result in less interest. Gov. Mike Parson made the decision to postpone the April election to June because the virus outbreak was in full force about that time, near when he issued the stay-at-home proclamation. The governor was right in making that decision.
COVID-19 has affected most people in one way or another, and the responsibility to vote was one of them. However, as mentioned, turnouts in April elections usually are low.