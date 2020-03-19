The blanket shutdown of regular daily activities is a new experience for most Americans. The end of it can’t be seen at this time.
Americans always have found a way to bounce back, recover and resume to what is normal in their lives. That will happen in the coronavirus threat.
There’s a lot of adjustments that must be made for most Americans. The scope of this experience is countrywide, which in itself causes much concern.
The total economic impact due to the shutdown can’t be accurately predicted at this time. It’s enormous.
There is concern about recovery. It will come, but when and how long will it take? There will not be a total recovery. For some small businesses, there may be no coming back from this crisis.
Americans always have been at their best when a crisis occurs. Spirits may be battered but there will be a return to normality and to our routines.
A disruption such as this makes us appreciate the blessings we have enjoyed. It can be an awakening and appreciation to that which has been good in our lives.
Countless positive activities have been sidetracked for the time being. Postponements do not always mean the end of an activity.
For many Americans this experience is new. Henry Brooks Adams said, “All experience is an arch to build upon.” We will learn from this experience.