The new year is not even three months old, and our county already has recorded 11 drug overdose deaths.
Local law enforcement officials remind us that the area drug epidemic has been obscured by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has never gone away. It has just been shoved in the background of our collective conscious.
Nationally, drug overdose deaths have risen to record levels during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the 12 months ending in May 2020, there were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., the highest number ever recorded in that time period, according to the CDC.
Although those numbers were growing before COVID-19, the latest data suggests a rapid rise in overdose deaths during the pandemic. The number of drug overdoses and fatal overdose deaths in this area support this national trend, according to police.
There are obvious reasons why the pandemic is making a horrible situation worse. Anxiety, stress, depression and isolation amid the pandemic, combined with a lack of resources to seek treatment, might have caused many people to relapse into their substance-use disorders, leading to the increase in overdoses, addiction experts say.
There is another sinister reason for the overdose deaths — cheap and extremely potent heroin often laced with fentanyl. Police say it’s the deadliest drug combination on the street right now, and first-time users and longtime addicts can succumb to its potency.
It’s hard to focus on two public health crises at one time. But law enforcement and emergency responders have never stopped dealing with the drug epidemic in our county or its collateral consequences amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve had no choice. The drug epidemic’s ripple effects are overwhelming. They consume huge chunks of time and resources.
Police say that in addition to overdoses, cases of drug possession, stealing and theft are on the rise in the county as drug users are committing more crimes to support their habits.
Heavy drug use and overdoses burden individuals, families, their communities, the health care system and our local economy.
Franklin County Sheriff Sheriff Steve Pelton says the only way to reduce the overdose fatalities is to take a strong law enforcement stance and get families and the community involved.
That was true before the coronavirus pandemic hit and is even more the case now.