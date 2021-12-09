Let me say that I’ve talked to President Clinton. We had a good visit, and I congratulated him. ... I’ve said repeatedly in this campaign that the president was my opponent and not my enemy. And I wish him well, and I pledge my support in whatever advances the cause of a better America because that’s what the race was about in the first place, a better America as we go into the next century.
— Bob Dole, 1996 concession speech
As the tributes pour in for Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, it is hard not to see him as an example of everything that is missing in contemporary American politics.
A war hero, a giant of the Senate and a true American statesman, Dole truly believed that in the cause for a better America, public service often required putting partisan political interests aside and working in a bipartisan fashion to get things done for the country.
Throughout his lengthy career in military and public service, Dole got a lot of things done for the country — big, significant, substantial things.
“He was in a sense Mr. America,” presidential historian Robert Dallek told The New York Times. “He came from the heartland, and he stood for a kind of shared values.
“He operated in a different era, when the idea of bipartisanship was very much in vogue and politicians understood that in a democracy you simply have to work, not just with your fellow party members, but with people from the opposite side or the other side of the aisle. He was masterful at that,” Dallek added.
Dole represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years, including eight years in the House and 27 years in the U.S. Senate, from 1969 to 1996. He led the Senate Republicans from 1985 to his resignation in 1996 and served as Senate Majority Leader from 1985 to 1987 and from 1995 to 1996. He ran unsuccessfully for president on the GOP ticket three times.
Dole was a staunch conservative who held strong political views but is being remembered for his principled votes on a string of landmark bipartisan legislation. While he was in the House, he voted in favor of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
He reached across the aisle to help pass a bill to rescue Social Security and was instrumental in forging bipartisan support for the Americans With Disability Act, as well as a measure to overhaul the welfare system. He also worked hard for the creation of a national holiday honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Among his proudest accomplishments, according to The New York Times, was teaming up with George McGovern, the liberal Democrat from South Dakota, to completely revamp the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps.
He also was instrumental in the creation of the National World War II Memorial, which opened on the Mall in Washington in 2004, according to The Atlantic. Three years later, President George W. Bush asked him to serve as a co-chair of a bipartisan commission that sprung out of a scandal over the treatment of military veterans at Walter Reed Medical Center.
But although his legislative accomplishments were formidable, we always remember Dole fondly and wistfully for the line in his concession speech when he said Clinton was “my opponent and not my enemy.”
The remark is so out of step with today’s outlandish, “anything goes,” winner-take-all political thuggery that is so prevalent on both sides of the political spectrum and which has poisoned our democracy.
The line harkens back to the time when members of Congress debated policies and tactics in committee and on the floor of the House and Senate but maintained civil working relationships with members of the opposite party. It is a reflection of a bygone era when the great political leaders like Dole exhibited flexibility and pragmatism to get vital things done to advance the cause of America.
Those days seem like a long time ago. How many politicians could dare repeat Dole’s line today? Not many.
Today, American politics — indeed, our democracy — is consumed by anger, hatred and violence as Dole noted just prior to his death.
Today, too many political leaders are ready to fight by any means as necessary to advance their partisan cause. How sad.
We will miss Bob Dole’s “shared values” and profound patriotism.