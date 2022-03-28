If the contemporary test for whether someone is qualified to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court is how well they maintain their cool in politically charged and, at times, undignified Senate confirmation hearings, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson passes muster.
Judge Brown was a portrait of grace under fire this past week during her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee as a handful of grand-standing senators attempted to hijack the proceedings to score political points.
She was calm, confident and composed in the hearings, despite some absurd questioning and deliberate attempts to distort her judicial record from the likes of Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Missouri’s own, Josh Hawley.
Clearly she has the kind of judicial temperament that you want on the nation’s highest court. It is one of the reasons she already has received three, separate bipartisan confirmations by the Senate.
This isn’t an endorsement for Jackson although it’s clear she possess the right stuff for the nation’s highest court. Her qualifications are stellar: Harvard Law graduate, clerkships at the federal district court, the U.S. Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court; two years as a federal public defender; and service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. The American Bar Association gave Judge Brown its highest professional rating.
It is a rejection of the current state of the judicial confirmation hearings, which are in a serious need of an overhaul. As Matt Ford of the New Republic put it: “Supreme Court confirmation hearings as they currently exist are far from a productive use of time for the Senate, the nominee, or the American public.”
No, they are not productive. They have morphed from a serious cross-party examination of a nominee’s judicial views to fiercely partisan political theater. That’s because opportunistic senators increasingly exploit the high-profile hearings to score political points to fire up their base and to raise their own political profiles.
Shortly after Cruz’s diatribe on Critical Race Theory — complete with posters and other visual aids — and Hawley’s attempts to paint Brown as “soft on child pornographers,” Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican said, “I think we should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.”
Sasse’s point was validated when Cruz was caught on camera checking his phone for Twitter mentions immediately after a particularly fiery exchange with Brown.
By the way, Cruz pledged before the hearings that “This will not be a political circus. This will not be the kind of character smear that sadly, our Democratic colleagues have gotten very good at.”
Cruz’s hypocrisy is blinding and his conduct at the hearings abhorrent. But it is the confirmation process itself that allows this kind of nonsense to flourish and needs to be re-examined. It is the same process where the coaching of a nominee to recite carefully rehearsed answers counts as much as his or her judicial record.
Critics contend Judge Jackson did not provide particularly expansive answers to some of the more relevant questions during her hearing. However, she got through the gauntlet of absurd questions with intelligence, style and grace, which is why many consider it a successful hearing for her.