Hardly a day goes by without a national news story on Missouri and the coronavirus.
The stories over the past two weeks are equally telling and disturbing. A snapshot of some of the headlines over that time period reveals the grim reality in our state:
• “Missouri leads the nation with the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days.”
• “Missouri is the least safe state during COVID-19.”
• “Hospitals in southwest Missouri issue call for respiratory therapists as cases surge.”
• “Ventilator shortage as Missouri virus hospitalizations spike.”
COVID-19 cases, driven by the more contagious delta variant, are skyrocketing in southwestern Missouri, taxing hospitals and straining health care workers. Over the Fourth of July weekend, one hospital in Springfield ran out of ventilators for its patients. Sound familiar?
Just as concerning, the state is worried the virus is likely to spread. On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a “hot spot advisory” for the Lake of the Ozarks region due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations there.
The pandemic isn’t over. Far from it.
We’ve been mugged by reality, to borrow an aphorism from Irving Kristol, in thinking that this insidious virus was done and gone.
Although we’ve put our masks away and eased restrictions in Franklin County, the delta variant is gaining traction in places like Joplin and Springfield and in other pockets across the country with low vaccination rates.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new strain accounts for a majority of the new infections in the U.S. Not only is it more contagious, but it is also more severe, carrying a hospitalization risk twice that of COVID-19.
The virus isn’t on its last legs; it’s on the move, wreaking havoc in places where it isn’t taken seriously. That’s the COVID-19 reality.
And the epicenter of the latest surge is just a couple of counties away from here. That’s why the national media spotlight is trained on Missouri. The situation is so bad that state officials have requested help from federal surge response teams to help communities struggling with low vaccination rates as the delta variant takes off.
The reality is COVID-19, and especially the delta variant — which, according to a study released Thursday, spreads 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus — is stubborn and lethal. On average, people infected with the delta variant had about 1,000 times more copies of the virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected with the original strain of the coronavirus, according to NPR.
Here is another slice of reality — Missouri’s full vaccination rate is under 40 percent, which is in the bottom half of all states, according to data compiled by The New York Times. The Missouri counties where the virus is surging have some of the worst vaccination rates in the country. It’s no coincidence that one of the worst outbreaks in the country in recent weeks is taking place there.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that 99.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the past few months were among unvaccinated people. That is the case in Missouri, too.
Yet research suggests COVID vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are more than 90 percent effective against the delta variant.
Get vaccinated, and you have pretty good odds of surviving COVID-19 — that is reality. Those are the facts, plain and simple. Trust the science, as they say.
Unfortunately, particularly here in Missouri, people don’t trust science. Too many people ignore facts that contradict what they want to believe or what they’ve been told by crackpots on the internet — that the vaccines are unsafe and unnecessary.
“It’s evident,” as columnist Max Boot observed this week, “that the forces of ignorance and irrationality are so strongly entrenched that no amount of scientific evidence and public extortion will sway them.”
Perhaps the most compelling headline of this past week appeared in The Kansas City Star — “Missouri man in his 40s ‘so sorry’ he didn’t get the COVID vaccine — then he died.”