Kudos to the University of Missouri for jumping 13 spots to No. 72 overall in the category of best value of national universities in U.S. News and World Report’s annual best colleges rankings.
Among public national universities, MU ranked No. 12 overall and No. 1 among public national universities in the neighboring states of Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Kentucky may have bested us on the gridiron Saturday, but MU provides its students with a better bang for the buck than the Wildcats — at least according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings.
All kidding aside, MU is moving in the right direction in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual report of best colleges. Critics scoff when the media company bills itself at the global standard in education rankings, but there’s no doubt the rankings carry some cache in this ultra competitive era of higher education.
In terms of marketing, it means something that MU moved up two spots to No. 58 among national public universities and improved to No. 122 among all universities, continuing its upward trend for the second year in a row.
MU was also lauded for its veteran-friendly campus, moving up 13 spots to No. 73. Two years ago, MU was ranked No. 99 in this category.
There are several ways to evaluate a college or university. But taking a look at how many students actually graduate from a school is something any prospective student should consider before committing. The higher the percentage, the better, because it suggests that more help is available to enable students to pass their academic studies.
Last year, the six-year graduation rate improved to 73 percent, and the retention rate increased to 89 percent at MU. More positive signs.
Our state’s flagship university is gaining a reputation for being a good value. That’s critical in this day and age where the value of a college, once taken for granted, has steadily intensified as a point of debate. Going to a prestigious college may help, in some cases, to get a job, but it will often also leave a graduate in serious debt. It can take years to pay off college debt, which could really put a crimp on the life of a person just entering their career or considering marriage.
According to MU, only 50 percent of students who graduate from the university have debt, and those who do incur debt have seen their federal student debt load decrease this past year to an average of $21,275.
When there’s so much worry about the cost of college and its value, we can take pride that MU is moving in the right direction.