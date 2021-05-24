A state appeals court ruled this week that medical marijuana regulators in Missouri cannot keep license applications secret.
Who cares? Probably not the 100,000 or so Missourians who already have obtained medical marijuana cards. Our guess is they simply want easy access to affordable cannabis products.
But if you care about good government, you might appreciate the court’s commonsense ruling in a case spurred by the controversial rollout of the state’s medical marijuana program.
That rollout has been described as “a disaster” by a bipartisan group of lawmakers investigating allegations of conflicts of interest and other improprieties in the awarding of licenses.
The state has spent millions of dollars defending lawsuits brought by those who were denied licenses and who claim the application process was seriously bungled and subject to inside dealing.
Observers say that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of legal fees that the state is expected to spend fighting claims around the flawed rollout and implementation of the program. That’s millions that could have gone to veterans health services.
A little background: Missouri became the 33rd state to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes in 2018. In January 2020, some 1,800 of 2,200 license applications to grow, distribute or sell medicinal marijuana were denied by state regulators.
Not surprisingly, that’s when the public controversy over the scoring system used by the state to award licenses began. More than 800 companies that were denied licenses filed administration appeals seeking review of the scoring system. Legislative hearings and lawsuits followed.
Much of the controversy surrounding the state’s rollout can be attributed to one thing — secrecy.
The state says the constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that legalized medical marijuana requires it to keep all information filed in license applications strictly confidential and has steadfastly withheld any ownership information about license holders from public disclosure, according to the Missouri Independent.
That position, according to the Independent, has stoked criticism from those who contend an opaque system undermines public confidence in the fledging program or, worse, actually tilts the scales toward well-connected insiders who wrote the constitutional amendment that created the medical marijuana program and went on to shape its rollout.
It’s no secret that the emerging cannabis industry in the U.S. — with annual market values expected to reach $30 billion by 2025 — has been dominated by special interests that have profited handsomely from the legalization of marijuana.
Critics, including lawmakers, say that is the case in Missouri as well. They point to widespread reports of irregularities in how license applications were scored, as well as conflicts of interest and the influence of a who’s who of state lobbyists, political consultants and insiders in the awarding of licenses, to buttress their claims.
The state denies those allegations but is expected to appeal the recent court ruling on secrecy. Hmm?
Maybe a little more transparency might help shed some light on the state’s medical marijuana rollout, which one advocacy group has called the most controversial in the nation.